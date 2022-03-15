Russia's Medvedev may need to prove he doesn't support Putin to play at Wimbledon

Rublev wasn't asked about the message during his on-court interview immediately following the match
Tennis2 weeks ago
US Open champion Daniil Medvedev may have to provide assurances that he does not support Russian president Vladimir Putin if he is to compete at this year’s Wimbledon, British Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston said on Tuesday.
Huddleston said he would not be comfortable with a ‘Russian athlete flying the Russian flag’ and winning the grasscourt Grand Slam in London.
“Many countries have agreed that they will not allow representatives from Russia to compete. There are also visa issues as well. When it comes to individuals, that is more complex,” Huddleston said at a select committee in parliament when asked about Medvedev competing at Wimbledon.
“Absolutely nobody flying the flag for Russia should be allowed or enabled.”
Huddleston said many athletes have multiple or dual citizenships and would be willing to compete as “non-aligned, non-flag bearing entities” but that the situation demanded further action.
“We need some potential assurance that they are not supporters of Putin and we are considering what requirements we may need to try and get some assurances along those lines,” he added.
Huddleston said he was discussing the issue with Wimbledon organisers, the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC).
Medvedev rose to number one in the men’s world rankings last month, although he is set to lose top spot to Novak Djokovic following a third-round loss at Indian Wells on Monday.
Russian and Belarusian players are allowed to play on the elite ATP and WTA Tours but not under the name or flag of their countries.
Russia were also banned from defending their Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup team titles, a decision that followed the country’s conflict with Ukraine last month.
Belarus was a key staging area for the military conflict, which Russia says is a “special operation”.
Wimbledon runs from June 27-July 10.
Rublev wasn't asked about the message during his on-court interview immediately following the match
Tennis2 weeks ago
The 24-year-old Russian beat Hurkacz, the big-serving Polish, for the first time in his career
Tennis2 weeks ago
Medvedev could be the new world number one later this week even if Djokovic wins Dubai title
Tennis2 weeks ago
It was the 43rd match-win in Dubai for Djokovic who has won this event five times
Tennis2 weeks ago
It was Sinner's young legs that made the difference against the ageing Murray who has been struggling to find his best form since returning from a second hip surgery
Tennis2 weeks ago
In their only previous encounter, Murray beat Sinner 7-6 (7/3) 6-4 at the Stockholm Open last year
Tennis2 weeks ago
Djokovic, Murray get nostalgic on 30th anniversary of Dubai Duty Free Tennis
Tennis2 weeks ago
Last year's runner-up Lloyd Harris also lost in straight sets
Tennis3 weeks ago