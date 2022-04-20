Russian, Belarusian players barred from Wimbledon

Russian and Belarusian players are allowed to play on the elite ATP and WTA Tours but not under the name or flag of their countries
Tennis players from Russia and Belarus will not be allowed to compete at this year’s Wimbledon due to Moscow’s conflict with Ukraine, the Grand Slam’s organisers All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) said in a statement on Wednesday.
“We recognise that this is hard on the individuals affected, and it is with sadness that they will suffer for the actions of the leaders of the Russian regime,” said Ian Hewitt, chairman of the All England Club.
Daniil Medvedev, the world number two from Russia and the reigning US Open champion, will not be able to play at the Wimbledon this year.
