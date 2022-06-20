Russia-born Dzalamidze changes nationality to play Wimbledon

The two champions will meet for the 10th time at Roland Garros and 59th time overall in a rivalry stretching back to 2006
Tennis3 weeks ago
Moscow-born Natela Dzalamidze will be able to compete at Wimbledon despite a ban on Russian and Belarusian players at this year’s championships after she changed her nationality to represent Georgia.
The 29-year-old is listed as being from Georgia in Wimbledon’s entry list for the women’s doubles, where she is set to partner Serbian Aleksandra Krunic. Her nationality is Georgian on the WTA Tour’s website.
In April, the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) banned Russian and Belarusian players from competing at Wimbledon due to the Ukraine conflict, which Moscow calls a “special military operation”. Belarus has been a key staging area for the military conflict.
The AELTC said it has no involvement in players’ change of nationality.
“Player nationality, defined as the flag they play under at professional events, is an agreed process that is governed by the tours and the ITF,” a spokesperson for the AELTC told Reuters in an email.
The WTA and ITF did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The grasscourt Grand Slam, which begins on June 27, has been stripped of its ranking points by the ATP and WTA Tours over its decision to exclude players from Russia and Belarus.
Earlier this month, the United States Tennis Association said Russian and Belarusian players would be allowed to compete at the US Open this year under a neutral flag.
The two champions will meet for the 10th time at Roland Garros and 59th time overall in a rivalry stretching back to 2006
Tennis3 weeks ago
Djokovic's pace was too much for Argentine Diego Schwartzman in the fourth round match on Sunday
Tennis3 weeks ago
The Russian world number two stormed into French Open second round with straight-set win
Tennis3 weeks ago
Some big players may not play at Wimbledon next month after ATP and WTA decided to remove ranking points from the grass court tournament
Tennis3 weeks ago
The ATP and WTA removed ranking points from Wimbledon after the All England Club banned Russian and Belarusian players in response to Russia's conflict with Ukraine
Tennis3 weeks ago
Nadal had never arrived in Paris as unprepared as this year after injury issues hampered the build-up to his French Open campaign
Tennis3 weeks ago
Osaka lost 7-5 6-4 on Monday, a year after her dramatic withdrawal from the claycourt Grand Slam tournament amid mental health issues
Tennis4 weeks ago
Nadal said last week that he would take a doctor with him to Paris after a chronic foot injury flared up at the Italian Open
Tennis1 month ago