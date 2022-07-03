UAE

Roger Federer back on Centre Court, hopes to play Wimbledon 'one more time'

The 40-year-old winner of 20 Grand Slam titles has been sidelined since a quarterfinal loss at Wimbledon in 2021

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic take part in the Centre Court Centenary Ceremony on Sunday. (AFP)
Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic take part in the Centre Court Centenary Ceremony on Sunday. (AFP)

By AFP

Published: Sun 3 Jul 2022, 5:36 PM

Roger Federer said in Sunday he hopes to play Wimbledon 'one more time' despite being sidelined for a year with a knee injury.

“I hope I can come back one more time. I’ve missed it here,” said the eight-time champion as he attended a special ceremony to mark the 100th anniversary of Centre Court.

The 40-year-old winner of 20 Grand Slam titles has been sidelined since a quarterfinal loss at the tournament in 2021.

He plans to return to action at the Laver Cup in London in September.

Federer has won eight Wimbledon titles — a men’s singles record — but is not playing at the grass-court tournament for the first time since his debut in 1999.

The Swiss maestro was dressed in a dark suit and white sneakers as he walked the grounds toward Centre Court.


