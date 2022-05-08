Rising star Alcaraz beats Zverev to win Madrid Open title

Alcaraz, who beat Nadal and Djokovic in the previous round, is the youngest player since 1990 to defeat three top-five players at the same event

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning the Madrid Open final. (AFP)

By Reuters Published: Sun 8 May 2022, 10:44 PM

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz won his second ATP Masters 1000 title at the Madrid Open after defeating defending champion Alexander Zverev 6-3 6-1 in front of his home crowd on Sunday.

Alcaraz looked dangerous throughout his run at the claycourt tournament, where he stunned world number one Novak Djokovic and 21-times major winner Rafa Nadal before cruising past world number three Zverev in the title clash.

The 19-year-old is the youngest player since start of the ATP Tour in 1990 to defeat three top-five players at the same event.

Alcaraz, who win his first Masters 1000 title in Miami last month, made the first move as he broke Zverev to love for a 4-2 lead before comfortably closing out the set on his own serve.

The home favourite broke to love again for a 2-1 lead in the second set as Zverev began to grow frustrated, failing to find ways to stop Alcaraz.

Cheered on by the home fans, the sublime Alcaraz found the double break at 4-1 and won the next two games to wrap up the match in just about an hour.

The Spaniard got the crowd at the Manolo Santana Stadium on their feet with his variety of shots and relentless hitting as he earned a seventh straight top-10 win and tour-leading fourth title of the year.

Ranked 120 in the world just a year ago, Alcaraz will rise to a career-high no. 6 in the new rankings on Monday.