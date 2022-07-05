Rafael Nadal enters Wimbledon quarterfinal with easy win

The 19-year-old, who rocketed to fame with her spellbinding US Open triumph last year, did not play badly but had no answer to Garcia's superior firepower
Rafael Nadal reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the eighth time on Monday with a straight-sets defeat of Botic van de Zandschulp.
Nadal, who has already won the Australian and French Opens to stand halfway to the first calendar Grand Slam since 1969, triumphed 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (8/6).
Next up for the 36-year-old Spaniard is a clash against American 11th seed Taylor Fritz, who beat him in the Indian Wells final earlier in the year.
“To be back in the quarterfinals after not being here for three years is amazing,” said the 2008 and 2010 champion,
“I expect a very tough match against Taylor — he won his first Masters title this year against me in the final.
“The quarterfinals of a Slam are always very tough.”
Nadal had already defeated Van de Zandschulp in straight sets at the French Open and he was hardly troubled Monday until a third set blip.
He broke the world number 25 Dutchman in the 10th game to secure the opening set.
The 22-time major winner backed it up with a double break in the second set.
Van de Zandschulp managed to stem the bleeding, retrieving a break in the third to get to a tiebreak.
He saved three match points before his challenge ended with a wild smash.
