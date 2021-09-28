Raducanu's US Open outfit to be displayed at Hall of Fame

The tournament featuring world-class players will be held from December 16 to 18
Emma Raducanu’s outfit from her victorious US Open campaign will be displayed at the Tennis Hall of Fame after the 18-year-old Briton became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam.
Raducanu defeated Canada’s Leylah Fernandez in the Flushing Meadows final earlier this month to become the first British woman to win a major singles title for 44 years, climbing 128 places to 22nd spot in the world rankings after her victory.
“A legendary run: preserved,” tweeted the Tennis Hall of Fame on Monday.
“Thank you, @EmmaRaducanu, for donating your memorable #USOpen outfit to the ITHF collection!”
Earlier, Raducanu decided to replace coach Andrew Richardson with someone who has the experience to keep her at the top level on the WTA Tour.
Richardson, who coached British youth players, worked with Raducanu at Bromley Tennis Centre near her Kent home and then went with the 18-year-old to New York, where she entered her second major in the qualifying rounds.
He replaced Nigel Sears, Andy Murray’s father-in-law, who Raducanu dropped after reaching the round of 16 at Wimbledon in July.
“After Wimbledon, I was ranked around 200 in the world and at the time I thought Andrew would be a great coach to trial so we went to the States but never did I even dream of winning the US Open,” Raducanu said at an event staged by the British Lawn Tennis Association at the National Tennis Centre.
“At this stage in my career, and playing the top players in the world, I realised I really need someone right now that has had that WTA Tour experience at the high levels,” she said.
“I’m so new to it, I really need someone to guide me who’s already been through that.”
She said it had been tough to axe Richardson after they had shared the euphoria of her US triumph.
“Obviously having such an experience with your team, it’s tough to have that conversation with anyone, but I think for me it’s just really what I need,” she said.
