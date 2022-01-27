Novak Djokovic to play in 30th Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, organisers confirm

Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning the 2020 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. (Supplied photo)

The star-studded event will be held in February

By Team KT Published: Thu 27 Jan 2022, 1:46 PM Last updated: Thu 27 Jan 2022, 2:04 PM

Novak Djokovic will head an incredible line-up of the world’s best next month when the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships (DDFTC) men’s tournament celebrates its 30th anniversary.

Among those joining the five-time Dubai champion and world number one will be a further eight members of the top 20, presenting an intriguing mix of exciting young talent and experienced veterans, including Dubai 2021 champion Aslan Karatsev, 2021 semi-finalists Andrey Rublev and Denis Shapovalov and former champion Roberto Bautista Agut.

“We are thrilled to welcome so many top players to our 30th year celebrations of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships,” said Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free. “We are delighted to see Novak back in Dubai for the twelfth time when he will be seeking his sixth title and we wish him the best of luck.”

Karatsev has continued to impress following his remarkable run in Dubai, a week that saw him defeat Lloyd Harris to claim the first ATP title of his career. He went on to defeat Djokovic to reach the final in Belgrade, which he surrendered to Matteo Berrettini in a final set tiebreak.

Later in 2021 he earned a second career title with victory over Marin Cilic in Moscow, and he began the 2022 season by beating Andy Murray in the Sydney final to win title number three.

Rublev will be among those who, along with Djokovic and Karatsev, will also be a strong contender for the title. Although he fell last year in a thrilling semifinal to fellow Russian and eventual champion Aslan Karatsev, he enjoyed a successful season.

After being a member of the victorious Russian team that won the ATP Cup and then claiming the Rotterdam title shortly before arriving in Dubai, he went on to finish as runner-up in Monte Carlo where he earned a rare clay court victory over Rafael Nadal. His 2021 season then finished on a triumphant note as his four wins in five matches guided Russia to victory in the Davis Cup.

Shapovalov last year fell in Dubai to rising star Lloyd Harris, but he can still look back on a wonderful year that saw him reach the Wimbledon semifinals in a run that included victory over former champion Andy Murray, runner-up finishes in Geneva and Stockholm and a further semifinal at Queens’s Club. He has also begun the 2022 season on a positive note, helping Canada to victory in the ATP Cup.

“We can once more look forward to two weeks of fantastic tennis as we not only enjoy the 30th year celebrations of the ATP Tour event, but an incredible line-up of talent in the preceding WTA 500 tournament that features nine of the world’s top 10 and 17 of the top 20 women players, including no less than five previous Dubai winners all returning to one of their favourite tournaments,” said Tournament Director Salah Tahlak.

Tickets for the magnificent tennis extravaganza are on sale online on January 27 at 9:00am at www.dubaidutyfreetennischampionships.com.

Prices start at AED 55, and tickets will also be available at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium Box Office from February 8 .

Limited tickets will be available, so buy your tickets early.

The tournament begins with the 22nd year of the WTA event which takes place between February 14 and 19 , and then continues between February 21 and 26 with the 30th anniversary of the ATP Tour 500 tournament.