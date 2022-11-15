Novak Djokovic to get visa for 2023 Australian Open: Reports

A legal battle over his vaccination status had earlier prevented him playing in this year's tournament in Melbourne

Photo: Reuters

By AFP Published: Tue 15 Nov 2022, 11:41 AM

Former world number one Novak Djokovic will be granted a visa to play in the 2023 Australian Open tennis grand slam tournament, local media reports said Tuesday, despite his deportation from the country in January.

The Australian government had decided to grant the unvaccinated Serb a visa, said national broadcaster ABC and other media. A legal battle over his vaccination status had earlier prevented him playing in this year's tournament in Melbourne.

