Novak Djokovic to get visa for 2023 Australian Open: Reports

Ruud is coming off a stellar season in which he made it to two Grand Slam finals and secured three ATP Tour titles
Former world number one Novak Djokovic will be granted a visa to play in the 2023 Australian Open tennis grand slam tournament, local media reports said Tuesday, despite his deportation from the country in January.
The Australian government had decided to grant the unvaccinated Serb a visa, said national broadcaster ABC and other media. A legal battle over his vaccination status had earlier prevented him playing in this year's tournament in Melbourne.
The reigning US Open champion is the youngest player to reach the top of the ATP rankings
Djokovic triumphed 6-3, 6-4 in the final to add the Tel Aviv Open trophy to victories on the Rome clay and Wimbledon grass this season
Along with Tunisia's Ons Jabeur, who reached the Wimbledon and US Open finals this year, Sherif is raising the profile of tennis in the Arab world
In a first, supervisor, tournament director, referee and chief of umpires are all women who have been assigned to an ATP tour event
Baghdatis, the former Australian Open runner-up, said he had no regrets that he was born in the same era as Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic
We are gladiators, but we are also people, said Robredo of the iconic image showing a weeping Federer and an emotional Nadal after the Swiss icon's farewell match
Federer ended his professional tennis career at the Laver Cup in London