Novak Djokovic clinches Wimbledon title with thrilling win over Kyrgios

An abdominal injury nearly forced him to quit against Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinal
Novak Djokovic won his seventh Wimbledon and 21st Grand Slam title with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) win over Nick Kyrgios of Australia on Sunday.
Playing in his first Grand Slam final, the controversial Kyrgios made a fine start and one break of serve was enough for him to clinch the first set.
But Djokovic found his range from the second set and his superior all-court game helped the Serb to negate the firepower of the big Australian.
With his 21st major, Djokovic closed the gap on all-time leader Rafael Nadal, who pulled out of his semifinal due to injury at Wimbledon.
Nadal leads the race with 22 Slam titles.
Doubles specialist Sania, India's most accomplished female tennis player who has won six Grand Slam titles, will retire at the end of the 2022 season
British ninth-seed Cameron Norrie reached his first Grand Slam semifinal by beating Belgian David Goffin 3-6 7-5 2-6 6-3 7-5
It was the seventh time in the Serb's career that he had recovered from two sets to love at the Slams
Australian media said the charge was related to a complaint made by Kyrgios's former partner Chiara Passari
Next up for the 36-year-old Spaniard is a clash against American 11th seed Taylor Fritz, who beat him in the Indian Wells final earlier in the year
The Australian was on his best behaviour in front of the Royal Box as he won 4-6 6-4 7-6(2) 3-6 6-2
But the Serbian superstar says there is no pressure on his son to pursue a career in tennis