UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Novak Djokovic clinches Wimbledon title with thrilling win over Kyrgios

Djokovic beat Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 in the final

Novak Djokovic kisses the trophy after defeating Nick Kyrgios in the final. (AFP)
Novak Djokovic kisses the trophy after defeating Nick Kyrgios in the final. (AFP)

By Team KT

Published: Sun 10 Jul 2022, 8:41 PM

Novak Djokovic won his seventh Wimbledon and 21st Grand Slam title with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) win over Nick Kyrgios of Australia on Sunday.

Playing in his first Grand Slam final, the controversial Kyrgios made a fine start and one break of serve was enough for him to clinch the first set.

But Djokovic found his range from the second set and his superior all-court game helped the Serb to negate the firepower of the big Australian.

With his 21st major, Djokovic closed the gap on all-time leader Rafael Nadal, who pulled out of his semifinal due to injury at Wimbledon.

Nadal leads the race with 22 Slam titles.


More news from Tennis