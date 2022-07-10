Novak Djokovic clinches Wimbledon title with thrilling win over Kyrgios

Djokovic beat Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 in the final

Novak Djokovic kisses the trophy after defeating Nick Kyrgios in the final. (AFP)

By Team KT Published: Sun 10 Jul 2022, 8:41 PM

Novak Djokovic won his seventh Wimbledon and 21st Grand Slam title with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) win over Nick Kyrgios of Australia on Sunday.

Playing in his first Grand Slam final, the controversial Kyrgios made a fine start and one break of serve was enough for him to clinch the first set.

But Djokovic found his range from the second set and his superior all-court game helped the Serb to negate the firepower of the big Australian.

With his 21st major, Djokovic closed the gap on all-time leader Rafael Nadal, who pulled out of his semifinal due to injury at Wimbledon.

Nadal leads the race with 22 Slam titles.