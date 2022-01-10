Novak Djokovic back in Rod Laver Arena after winning court battle in Melbourne

Novak Djokovic with his team at the Rod Laver Arena. (Novak Djokovic Twitter)

Djokovic won the court battle on Monday to stay in Australia

By Reuters Published: Mon 10 Jan 2022, 5:45 PM

Serbian tennis superstar Novak Djokovic tweeted a picture of himself and his team at the Rod Laver Arena, the venue for the Australian Open (January 17-30), on Monday after winning the court battle to stay in Australia.

The family of Djokovic said on Monday that his release from Australian immigration detention was the “biggest victory of his life” and that he had returned to training ahead of the Australian Open.

“Novak is free and just a moment ago he went to the tennis court to practise,” Djokovic’s brother, Djordje, told a press conference in Belgrade.

“He’s out there to set another record. He is an athlete and the best tennis player in the world of all times. Novak has always advocated freedom of choice, nothing more. The Djokovic family is pleased that justice has prevailed.”

The Australian government, however, could still deport Djokovic. A spokesman for Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said that he was considering using his personal power to again revoke Djokovic’s visa.

Earlier on Monday, Judge Anthony Kelly ruled that the federal government’s decision to cancel Djokovic’s visa last week amid a row over his medical exemption from Covid-19 vaccine requirements was “unreasonable” and ordered his release.

“Truth and justice have come out and I hereby want to thank Australia’s legal system and judge Kelly, who has been unbiased and neutral as he took on board all the facts since he (Djokovic) landed at Melbourne airport, including the bullying he’s been through,” added Djordje.