Nadal wants to play in Abu Dhabi ahead of Australian Open

Spanish tennis icon Rafael Nadal. (AFP)

- My plan is to play Abu Dhabi in December and then in a tournament before Australia and then the Australian Open, he said

By AFP Published: Tue 2 Nov 2021, 12:44 AM

Rafael Nadal, who has been out with a foot injury since losing in the semifinals of the French Open, said on Monday that he wants to return in December at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi, as he targets the Australian Open in January.

“My plan is to play Abu Dhabi in December and then in a tournament before Australia and then the Australian Open. That’s my goal,” the Spaniard said.

The 35-year-old Spaniard could face a weakened field as uncertainty swirls around the Covid-19 rules for players coming into Melbourne for the first Grand Slam of next year which runs from January 17-30 in Melbourne. But Nadal hopes to be there.

“I don’t know exactly when I’ll be back,” he said on Monday.

“But I can say that my goal is to try to come back to Abu Dhabi in December, and then, of course, for the start of the new season in January.”