Nadal wants to play in Abu Dhabi ahead of Australian Open

Raducanu is not the first teenager to win a Grand Slam title
Tennis1 month ago
Rafael Nadal, who has been out with a foot injury since losing in the semifinals of the French Open, said on Monday that he wants to return in December at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi, as he targets the Australian Open in January.
“My plan is to play Abu Dhabi in December and then in a tournament before Australia and then the Australian Open. That’s my goal,” the Spaniard said.
The 35-year-old Spaniard could face a weakened field as uncertainty swirls around the Covid-19 rules for players coming into Melbourne for the first Grand Slam of next year which runs from January 17-30 in Melbourne. But Nadal hopes to be there.
“I don’t know exactly when I’ll be back,” he said on Monday.
“But I can say that my goal is to try to come back to Abu Dhabi in December, and then, of course, for the start of the new season in January.”
The tournament featuring world-class players will be held from December 16 to 18
Tennis1 month ago
Djokovic is tied with Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal at 20 majors each
Tennis1 month ago
Medvedev’s predecessor as US Open champion, Dominic Thiem, is another to slide down the rankings, from six to eight
Tennis1 month ago
Djokovic has won the Finals five times in the past
Tennis1 month ago
Raducanu has become a global sensation after the 18-year-old stormed through qualifying to win the US Open in just her second Grand Slam appearance
Tennis1 month ago
Medvedev beat Djokovic 6-4 6-4 6-4 in the final
Tennis1 month ago
The appreciation of fans across the globe was reflected in the mood of the 23,000-strong crowd during Saturday’s title clash in the colossal Arthur Ashe Stadium
Tennis1 month ago