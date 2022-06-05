Nadal thrashes Ruud to clinch 14th French Open title

Nadal had never arrived in Paris as unprepared as this year after injury issues hampered the build-up to his French Open campaign
Tennis1 week ago
Rafael Nadal pulled away to beat Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in the French Open final on Sunday for his 14th championship at Roland Garros and 22nd Grand Slam title overall, adding to two records he already owned.
Nadal’s victory came two days after his 36th birthday and made him the oldest title winner in the history of the clay-court tournament.
Ruud led 3-1 in the second set, a deficit that spurred Nadal to raise his level — he took the last 11 games.
The Spaniard’s first triumph in Paris came in 2005 at age 19. No man or woman ever has won the singles trophy at any major event more than his 14 in Paris. And no man has won more Grand Slam titles than Nadal.
He now is two ahead of rivals Roger Federer, who hasn’t played in almost a year after a series of knee operations, and Novak Djokovic, who missed the Australian Open in January because he is not vaccinated against Covid-19 and lost to Nadal at Roland Garros.
Given his age, and, of more concern, the chronic pain in his left foot that has been an off-and-on problem for years, Nadal has said repeatedly in recent days that he can never be sure whether each match at Court Philippe Chatrier might be his last.
Doesn’t really seem much reason to quit now, though, considering that he navigated his way past four French Open opponents ranked in the top 10 (No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round, No. 1 Djokovic in the quarterfinals, No. 3 Alexander Zverev — who stopped because of a foot injury — in the semifinals, and then No. 8 Ruud).
Nadal had never arrived in Paris as unprepared as this year after injury issues hampered the build-up to his French Open campaign
Tennis1 week ago
Osaka lost 7-5 6-4 on Monday, a year after her dramatic withdrawal from the claycourt Grand Slam tournament amid mental health issues
Tennis1 week ago
Nadal said last week that he would take a doctor with him to Paris after a chronic foot injury flared up at the Italian Open
Tennis2 weeks ago
The ATP has yet to make a decision on Wimbledon after the Grand Slam became the first tournament to ban Russian and Belarusian players over Ukraine crisis
Tennis2 weeks ago
The Serb won his sixth Italian Open title with an easy win over Tsitsipas
Tennis2 weeks ago
Tunisia's Jabeur became the first Arab player to claim a WTA 1000 title with her stunning victory in Madrid last week
Tennis3 weeks ago
Madrid Open winner Jabeur and Russia’s Kasatkina play their semifinal later on Saturday
Tennis3 weeks ago
The 21-time major winner was hampered by a chronic foot injury in his defeat by Denis Shapovalov at the Italian Open
Tennis3 weeks ago