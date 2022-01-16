Murray expresses sympathy for long-time rival Djokovic

She was detained in Melbourne on the same visa grounds as Serbian star Novak Djokovic last week
Tennis4 days ago
Former world number one Andy Murray expressed sympathy for Novak Djokovic after the Serb’s hopes of winning a record 21st Grand Slam title at this year’s Australian Open ended on Sunday at the conclusion of a long-running visa saga.
A Federal Court’s decision to uphold a government decision to cancel Djokovic’s visa means the nine-times Melbourne champion will be heading home as the tournament starts on Monday.
Murray, who has lost four Australian Open finals to his career-long rival Djokovic, said he felt for his old junior rival.
“It is not great for the tournament because it is better when all of the top players are playing in the event,” wildcard Murray was quoted as saying by the BBC.
“There are obviously going to be a lot of questions about what has happened here and the situation he has been in.
“Novak is someone I have known since we were 12 years old, he is someone who I respect and have competed against. I don’t like he is in this situation and I don’t like he has been in detention.”
The furore over the unvaccinated Djokovic’s medical exemption from Australia’s strict Covid-19 rules has completely overshadowed the build-up to the Australian Open and Murray criticised the handling of the situation.
“The situation has not been good all round for anyone. It feels everything here happened extremely last minute and that’s why it became such a mess,” Murray said.
“Hopefully, that won’t be the case at other events so there is no other situation like this. I wouldn’t want that for Novak, don’t want that for tennis and hopefully it is done now.”
Djokovic was first detained by immigration authorities on Jan. 6, ordered to be released by a court on Jan. 10 and then detained on Saturday again.
She was detained in Melbourne on the same visa grounds as Serbian star Novak Djokovic last week
Tennis4 days ago
Djokovic won a court battle to compete in the Australian Open but still faces the threat of deportation
Tennis5 days ago
The unvaccinated 34-year-old Serbian says he is now determined to stay in Melbourne and compete in the Australian Open, which starts in six days
Tennis5 days ago
The governing body of men's tennis 'continues to strongly recommend vaccination for all players on the ATP Tour'
Tennis5 days ago
Djokovic won the court battle on Monday to stay in Australia
Tennis5 days ago
Government lawyer Christopher Tran told the judge that the immigration minister 'will consider whether to exercise a personal power of cancellation'
Tennis6 days ago
Despite stoking controversy for his vaccine scepticism, Djokovic made early donations in Serbia to help fight the coronavirus pandemic
Tennis6 days ago