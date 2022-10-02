Maria Sherif becomes first Egyptian tennis star to win WTA Tour title

The 41-year-old Federer will play competitively for the last time at this week's Laver Cup
Mayar Sherif became the first Egyptian to win a WTA Tour event by beating top-seeded Maria Sakkari 7-5, 6-3 at the Parma Ladies Open on Saturday.
Besides earning her first career title, Sherif also notched her first win over a top-10 opponent.
Along with Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur, who reached the Wimbledon and US Open finals this year, Sherif is raising the profile of tennis in the Arab world as well as in north Africa.
The 74th-ranked Sherif actually had to win two matches on Saturday, first overcoming sixth-seeded Ana Bogdan 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 in the semifinals, which were postponed a day due to rain.
The seventh-ranked Sakkari beat Danka Kovinic 7-5, 6-2 in her semifinal earlier Saturday.
Six-times winners Spain will meet Croatia for a place in the semifinals
On Thursday, the 20-time Grand Slam champion announced his retirement as well
The Dubai tournament was very close to his heart and I had so many great photoshoots with him, writes Jorge Ferrari
At the age of 41 and trying to recover from a third knee surgery in 18 months, Roger Federer bowed to the inevitable march of time
Timeline charting the 20-times Grand Slam champion's rise
The 20-times Grand Slam champion's withdrawal from competitive tennis has prompted a flurry of reactions from sports legends all over the world
The tennis legend's record-breaking career began at just 19, when he beat seven-time Wimbledon champion Pete Sampras on Centre Court