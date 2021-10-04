Kulikova was too Good: Kuznetsova

When Svetlana Kuznetsova, two time Grand Slam winner and the number two seed, began her third round match at the Dubai Tennis Championships against Regina Kulikova, no one would have thought that the little known qualifier would play the way she did against a proven champion.

“She was playing really good tennis. I think she played out of her league,” The French Open champion told the media after her shocking 5-7 7-6 6-4 defeat to the world number 99.

“I mean, she was just doing too good, you know. I was fighting, and I felt I gave everything on the court, you know.

“Of course, some points you can do better, some points you can do worse. But I think she has confidence. She played so many matches, and I have no matches at all. So it’s not that easy for me, but still I was fighting,” said Kuznetsova who was gracious in defeat.

“I think the first two sets went both ways. And in the third, I felt good. You know, I was playing good, but in one moment suddenly everything turned away from me.”

With other important tournaments to think about, Kuznetsova admits that this defeat does matter to her. “Defeat always matters, you know. She was not high ranked, but she was playing great today. She wasn’t playing like an average player, she was playing much higher. She had nothing to lose. The pressure was on me.

“But I felt I fought well. It was not easy in this heat, especially coming from Russia. And physically I think I was good. I’m definitely disappointed to lose, but I didn’t play too bad.”

Kuznetsova says Kulikova is not exactly a stranger to her! “I heard of her. When we were in the summer games, I was in practice with her once. I’ve seen her a few times.”

Despite suffering a painful blow, the world number four is looking forward to her next events. “Yeah, I will be playing in Indian Wells, Miami. I love these tournaments. I look forward to be there. I also have exhibition match to play in Madison Square Garden. We play Serena, Venus, and Kim, so I’m looking forward to that one.

“I’ve never played that exhibition. So, it’s going to be great. I love New York, and it’s great to play at the Madison Square Garden.”