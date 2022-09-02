Jabeur overcomes Rogers to reach US Open fourth round

I'm very happy that I kept fighting and went until the end and got the win, she said

Ons Jabeur of Tunisia plays a return to Shelby Rogers of the US. (AP)

By Reuters/aFP Published: Fri 2 Sep 2022, 10:42 PM

Tunisian fifth seed Ons Jabeur survived a thrilling duel to down home hope Shelby Rogers 4-6 6-4 6-3 at the US Open on Friday, reaching the fourth round of the hardcourt major for the first time.

The Wimbledon finalist squandered six of the eight break points she earned in the opening set but hit her stride in the second as she dropped just two first-serve points.

Rogers called on the trainer to receive some treatment on her right arm before the start of the third set. With Jabeur sprinting through the first four games, it seemed game over.

But Rogers refused to cave in and fought off five match points from 0-40 down in the seventh game to hold serve. She then broke Jabeur in the next game to roars of approval from the Louis Armstrong Stadium crowd.

A couple of errors from the American, however, handed Jabeur, who became the first Arab player to reach a Grand Slam final at Wimbledon this year, victory on her sixth match point and the Tunisian yelled out in relief.

"Crazy match," Jabeur said in an on-court interview. "Even down 5-1, 40-love she doesn't make the mission easy for me... I'm very happy that I kept fighting and went until the end and got the win."

Serena, Venus lose

For the first time since 2018, Serena and Venus Williams revived a partnership which has brought them 14 doubles titles at the majors.

However, their hopes of collecting a third crown in New York were dashed in a 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 defeat to Czech pairing Linda Noskova and Lucie Hradecka on Thursday night.

The loss leaves 40-year-old Serena free to focus on what is widely expected to be the final singles campaign of her landmark 27-year career before retirement.

Serena and her 42-year-old sister went down fighting, clawing back from 1-4 down in the second set before the Czech pair steadied the ship.

"I'm still in shock," said Hradecka.

Paula Badosa, the fourth seed, suffered another miserable return to the city of her birth.

The Spaniard's failure to get beyond the second round will stretch for another year after losing 6-7 (5/7), 6-1, 6-2 to Petra Martic of Croatia.