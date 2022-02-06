Injury-plagued Juan Martin Del Potro close to retirement

Mirza’s swansong appearance at the Australian Open ended with a quarterfinal loss
Tennis1 week ago
Argentine tennis player Juan Martin Del Potro is considering an imminent retirement from the sport, saying recurring injuries mean two tournaments in Argentina and Brazil this month will “possibly” be his last.
“This is one of the hardest messages I’ve ever had to face up to and communicate,” the 33-year-old told reporters in Buenos Aires on Saturday. “Everyone knows and hopes that I return to tennis. Possibly it won’t be like that and that it will be more of a farewell than a return.”
The former world number three last played a tournament match in June 2019 at Queens in London. He injured his knee and has been struggling to regain full fitness ever since. “The knee has been a nightmare,” said the 6-foot-6 big hitter. “I’ve been trying alternatives and ways to resolve it for years and today I just can’t manage it,” he said.
“I never imagined retiring from tennis anywhere other than out there on the court.” Del Potro has won 22 ATP titles since turning professional in 2005, including the 2009 US Open, his only major win. He has a wild card entry into the Argentina and Rio de Janeiro Opens, both of which take place this month.
Del Potro will face countryman Federico Delbonis in his first match in Buenos Aires on Tuesday. The Rio de Janeiro Open begins on Feb. 12.
Mirza’s swansong appearance at the Australian Open ended with a quarterfinal loss
Tennis1 week ago
Estonia's Kaia Kanepi rallied from a set down to topple world number two Aryna Sabalenka 5-7 6-2 7-6 (10) on Margaret Court Arena
Tennis1 week ago
Shapovalov came to Australia infected with the virus and doubted whether he would be fit to play at the Australian Open
Tennis2 weeks ago
At 35 and recently married, Monfils has a new lease on life, and wants to go even further in the tournament
Tennis2 weeks ago
'Anything could have happened there. I was a little bit lucky at the end'
Tennis2 weeks ago
Van Uytvanck partnered Dane Clara Tauson to a three-set loss in the opening round of the women’s doubles on Thursday
Tennis2 weeks ago
The Russian was unhappy with the behaviour of some of the spectators in his previous match, saying afterwards: "People who are doing it probably have a low IQ"
Tennis2 weeks ago
Having avoided a formidable first-round round clash against Djokovic, Kecmanovic has put together three straight wins to reach the fourth round
Tennis2 weeks ago