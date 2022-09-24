Indian batter Virat Kohli reacts to viral photo of Federer, Nadal weeping after farewell match

Fans take to social media to share pictures and videos of duo crying together after teaming up for doubles game

Published: Sat 24 Sep 2022, 4:34 PM

India’s star batter and former skipper Virat Kohli was overwhelmed by tennis legend Roger Federer’s emotional farewell on Friday.

The 41-year-old tennis ace teamed up with his long-time rival Rafael Nadal for the last game of his career and after the match Federer was in tears. Nadal, who was his fiercest rival on court, also could not hold back the tears.

A picture of Federer and Nadal getting emotional was shared by fans and has gone viral since then.

Kohli also joined well-wishers and took to social media. He posted a picture of Nadal and Federer saying: “Who thought rivals can feel like this towards each other. That’s the beauty of sport. This is the most beautiful sporting picture ever for me. When your companions cry for you, you know what you’ve been able to do with your God-given talent. Nothing but respect for these 2.”

The Swiss 20-time Grand Slam champion and Rafael Nadal lost their Laver Cup doubles match 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 11-9 to Team World's Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock.

The defeat for Europe left the two teams locked at two points apiece after the first day of the Ryder Cup-style event at London's O2 arena.

The duo have fought each other on the court a total of 40 times on the ATP tour. But off the court, they share a great friendship.

After the game, Federer made a lengthy and tearful address to the crowd, his rivals and his family afterwards.

"This is not the end-end, you know, life goes on," he told a post-match press conference in the early hours of Saturday, having recovered the poise that was the hallmark of his career.

"I'm healthy, I'm happy, everything's great.

"The message from me was just making sure I relay my passion for the sport to the fans, and I let them know that hopefully, we'll see each other again on a different type of tennis court somewhere around the world," he added.

Nadal also admitted it had been a tough day, with a "super-emotional" ending.

"For me, it has been a huge honour to be a part of this amazing moment of the history of our sport, and at the same time a lot of years sharing a lot of things together," he said.

"When Roger leaves the tour, an important part of my life is leaving too."

(with inputs from AFP)