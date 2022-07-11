I am lost for words, says Djokovic after winning seventh Wimbledon title

Djokovic exhibited ice-cool nerves in sweltering conditions to win 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6(3) for his fourth consecutive trophy at the grasscourt major

Novak Djokovic holds the trophy with the Wimbledon honours board in the background. (Wimbledon Twitter)

By Reuters/AFP Published: Mon 11 Jul 2022, 12:31 AM

Novak Djokovic stayed serene amid a frenzied atmosphere to tame fiery Australian Nick Kyrgios in an engrossing final on Sunday, lifting a seventh Wimbledon trophy and taking his Grand Slam title count to 21.

Rallying from a set down, Djokovic exhibited ice-cool nerves in sweltering conditions to win 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6(3) for his fourth consecutive trophy at the grasscourt major to close in on Rafa Nadal’s record 22 Grand Slam titles.

By lifting the Challenge Cup once again, Djokovic drew level with childhood idol Pete Sampras in the all-time winners list and is now just one shy of Swiss Roger Federer’s record eight Wimbledon titles.

After finishing 2021 one win short of a rare calendar-year Grand Slam, Djokovic’s season has not panned out exactly as he would have envisaged after being deported from Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open and then losing to Nadal in the French Open quarterfinals.

His refusal to be vaccinated against Covid-19 could prevent him from entering the United States to compete at the year’s final Grand Slam in New York, but the air of uncertainty had no bearing on his continuing love affair with the lawns at the All England Club.

After completing his win in just over three hours, Djokovic raised his arms to the sky and after shaking hands with Kyrgios, he bent down to pluck some grass from the famous old court and tasted it before running up to his player’s box to kickstart the celebrations.

“I’m lost for words for what this tournament and this trophy means to me,” said Djokovic.

“It always has been and always will be the most special tournament in my heart, the one that motivated me, inspired me to start playing tennis in a small mountain resort in Serbia where my parents used to run a restaurant,” said an emotional Djokovic, who was also celebrating his eighth wedding anniversary with wife Jelena on Sunday.

“My first image of tennis was grass and Wimbledon. I always dreamed of coming here, just playing in this court, and then realising the childhood dream of winning this trophy.

“Every single time it gets more meaningful and more special, so I’m very blessed and very thankful to be standing here with the trophy.”

Kyrgios said the Serb was “a bit of a god”. Kyrgios was seen yawning at the top of the All England Club stairs as the players made their way onto Centre Court.

But there was no lethargy when the final began as Djokovic, playing in a men’s record 32nd Slam final, was blown off court by his 27-year-old opponent making his maiden bow.

Djokovic was reminded at the post-match presentation that he had promised to buy Kyrgios dinner if he won the title again.

“Yeah, that’s why he lost!” joked the champion.