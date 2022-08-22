Garcia downs Kvitova to claim Cincinnati crown

27-year-old Australian fired 12 aces, saved the lone break point he faced to oust Giron in 59 minutes
Qualifier Caroline Garcia completed a dream week on Sunday at the ATP and WTA Cincinnati Masters with a 6-2, 6-4 title defeat of Petra Kvitova.
The French winner claimed her third Masters-level title — her 11th overall — after winning Wuhan and Beijing in a Chinese double five years ago.
The number 35 who fell on her back after clinching victory maintained her lead on the Tour with a 27th match victory since June.
“It’s hard to believe that I’m standing here,” the winner said. “It’s been such a crazy week.
“Huge congrats to Petra, one of the nicest girls on the Tour. “
With rain interruptions a near-constant for much of the week, Garcia could not help but give a shout-out to crews: “Thanks for drying the court so many times,” she added.
Kvitova, a double Wimblecon champion, was playing the 40th final of her career and looking for a 30th title.
Garcia set up match point against an opponent who needed off-court medical treatment by sending over her 11th ace of the afternoon.
The end came on the next point as Kvitova returned long.
“It was a tough week but a beautiful one for me,” the Czech said. “I’m happy to be here.
“I’ve played 11 times and I finally reached the final.”
Garcia repeated a victory over Kvitova from here seven years ago; she upset three top-10 players this week on her run to the trophy.
Garcia ran her season ace total to 286 with the victory in 96 minutes.
She saved all eight break points she faced while breaking Kvitova three times.
21-times Grand Slam winner has previously refused to take the jab
The Serb, who retained his Wimbledon crown recently, said he was prepared to miss Grand Slams rather than take the Covid-19 vaccine
Djokovic has been a regular visitor to the pyramid site and often meditates in its underground tunnels
The Serbian star slumped to seventh place as there were no ranking points on offer at Wimbledon this year
The Serb was deported from Australia over his vaccination status in January, preventing him from defending his Australian Open title
Djokovic exhibited ice-cool nerves in sweltering conditions to win 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6(3) for his fourth consecutive trophy at the grasscourt major
Djokovic beat Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 in the final