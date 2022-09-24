Federer retires: Nadal weeps after biggest rival, best mate Roger’s farewell match

To retire from the sport after next week's Laver Cup
Spanish tennis ace Rafael Nadal was captured in an emotional moment as his long-time rival and friend Roger Federer bid goodbye to the sport following the doubles clash at the ongoing Laver Cup 2022.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion, 41, and Nadal, playing for Team Europe, went down 6-4, 6-7 (2/7), 9-11 against Team World's Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock.
When the match ended, Federer hugged Nadal as well as Tiafoe and Sock before he began crying. Nadal was also captured in tears after their loss in Federer's last match in competitive tennis.
Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), the governing body of men's tennis, also acknowledged this moment and shared a GIF that captured both the legends sitting together and crying.
Though close friends, Federer and Nadal are also fierce rivals on the tennis court. The duo has dominated the world of tennis for the last two decades. Federer first battled the Spanish legend at ATP Masters 1000 event in Miami in 2004. Since then, they have faced off against each other in a total of 40 matches. Nadal emerged victorious 24 times, while Federer won 16 matches.
Of Friday the legendary pair went down to the World Pair by 4-6, 7-6(2), 11-9 at the O2 Arena, making things even by 2-2 between Team Europe and Team World. The World Pair made a comeback from being a set down to winning the next two.
Federer and Nadal were in high spirits throughout this match, entertaining the crowd with their delightful strokeplay.
Federer has won 103 ATP singles titles and overall 1,251 matches throughout his illustrious career. Federer has also won 20 Grand Slam titles, including a record-making eight Wimbledon men's singles titles. Federer's glorious career saw him reign at the top of the ATP Rankings for 310 weeks.
The Laver Cup started in London on September 23 and will go on till September 25.
ALSO READ:
To retire from the sport after next week's Laver Cup
Asked if she might keep a 'foot' in the world of competitive tennis 'in some way', she indicated that the sport was in her unsure future plans
Williams, who collected her first Grand Slam title at the US Open in 1999, took her final bow at Flushing Meadows, having announced her retirement from the sport
His two-week journey in New York saw him collide with a host of other rising stars, offering the promise of exciting rivalries for fans to enjoy for many years to come
He is considered Next Big Thing in a sport dominated for decades by Big Three of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer
The 21-year-old is the first woman since 2016 to win two Grand Slams in a single season
Tunisia's Jabeur also made history as the first Arab and African woman to reach the Wimbledon final in July
Williams's third-round loss to Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic happened at Arthur Ashe Stadium