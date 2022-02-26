Dubai tennis: Rublev clinches title with straight-set win over Vesely

Russia's Rublev beat Czech qualifier Jiri Vesely 6-3 6-4 in the final

Andrey Rublev of Russia serves during the final to Jiri Vesely of the Czech Republic. (AFP)

by Rituraj Borkakoty Published: Sat 26 Feb 2022, 8:19 PM Last updated: Sat 26 Feb 2022, 8:38 PM

Andrey Rublev produced a superlative display of tennis to outclass Czech qualifier Jiri Vesely 6-3 6-4 in the final and win the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Saturday.

While both players were locked in marathon battles in their respective semifinals, Rublev, the second seed, showed no ill effects of his grueling last-four battle.

The 24-year-old Russian served 12 aces in a ruthless display and his returns were just as brilliant as Vesely, the giant-killer who had stunned Novak Djokovic and Marin Cilic before becoming only the second qualifier to reach the Dubai final, was completely overpowered on Saturday.

This is Rublev’s second straight ATP 500 series victory, having won the Open 13 Championship in Marseille, France, last week.