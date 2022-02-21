Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Vesely stuns former US Open champion Cilic in first round

Jiri Vesely hits a backhand return during his first round clash against Marin Cilic. (DDF Tennis Twitter)

by Rituraj Borkakoty Published: Mon 21 Feb 2022, 4:46 PM Last updated: Mon 21 Feb 2022, 5:04 PM

Czech qualifier Jiri Vesely pulled off the first big upset of the ATP Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships with a straight set victory over former US Open champion Marin Cilic of Croatia on Monday.

The 28-year-old Vesely beat Cilic 6-4 7-6 (7-3) in the first round clash.

Having come through the qualifying stages with two back-to-back three set matches, Vesely dominated the 2014 US Open champion as he won the first set with a single break of serve.

Cilic fought back in the second set when Vesely served for the match at 5-4, breaking the Czech before forcing a tie-break.

But Vesely, the world number 123, held his nerve in the tie-break to complete a well-deserved victory against the world number 24.

“I am very happy (with the performance). It’s very difficult to win these matches,” Vesely said.

“This is a very important win for me at this stage of my career. I want to be much higher (in rankings) and hopefully this is the first step.”