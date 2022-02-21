Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Vesely stuns former US Open champion Cilic in first round

The French Open will be Nadal's next target and few would dismiss his chances of adding a 14th title on the Parisian clay
Czech qualifier Jiri Vesely pulled off the first big upset of the ATP Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships with a straight set victory over former US Open champion Marin Cilic of Croatia on Monday.
The 28-year-old Vesely beat Cilic 6-4 7-6 (7-3) in the first round clash.
Having come through the qualifying stages with two back-to-back three set matches, Vesely dominated the 2014 US Open champion as he won the first set with a single break of serve.
Cilic fought back in the second set when Vesely served for the match at 5-4, breaking the Czech before forcing a tie-break.
But Vesely, the world number 123, held his nerve in the tie-break to complete a well-deserved victory against the world number 24.
“I am very happy (with the performance). It’s very difficult to win these matches,” Vesely said.
“This is a very important win for me at this stage of my career. I want to be much higher (in rankings) and hopefully this is the first step.”
Nadal, 35, battled back from two sets down to defeat Russia’s Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in a gruelling 5hr 24min in Melbourne
Nadal beat Medvedev in fine sets in the Australian Open final
Kyrgios and Kokkinakis, nicknamed the 'Special Ks' as juniors, entertained the crowd at the Rod Laver Arena with a 7-5 6-4 victory under the lights
Barty ended the home nation's 44-year wait for a singles champion
World number one Barty's victory ended Australia's 44-year wait for a home winner
Nadal will face Daniil Medvedev in Sunday's final at the Australian Open
