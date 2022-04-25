Djokovic falls to Rublev in Serbia Open final

The 20-time Grand Slam winner was let down by his lack of physical form

Andrey Rublev of Russia poses with trophy. (AP)

By AFP Published: Mon 25 Apr 2022, 1:26 AM

World number one Novak Djokovic was denied his first title of the year on Sunday, falling in three sets to Russia’s Andrey Rublev in the final of the Serbia Open.

Second seed Rublev won through 6-2, 6-7 (4/7), 6-0 against the top seed who had been looking to regain winning form before his French Open title defence next month.

The Belgrade event was only Djokovic’s third of 2022 after he was deported from Melbourne - and denied the chance to defend his Australian Open title - after entering the country unvaccinated.

The 34-year-old, who lost in the quarterfinals in Dubai and suffered a shock second-round defeat in Monte Carlo, battled past Laslo Djere, Miomir Kecmanovic and Karen Khachanov in three sets before the court time caught up with the top seed against Rublev.