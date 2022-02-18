Djokovic 'extra' motivated to do well in Dubai, wants to return to Australia

Nadal, 35, battled back from two sets down to defeat Russia’s Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in a gruelling 5hr 24min in Melbourne
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic is keen to return to Australia despite his deportation this year over his coronavirus vaccination status.
Djokovic will start his 2022 season next week at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.
Djokovic told reporters in Dubai, where visitors are not required to be vaccinated, that he has missed tennis.
“Everything that has happened will affect my return in Dubai,” he told Serbia’s state TV. “I will try to channel all this energy, to turn it into fuel both mentally and physically. There is extra motivation, surely.”
Last month after an 11-day rollercoaster involving two visa cancellations, two court challenges and five nights in two stints at an immigration detention hotel, the unvaccinated Djokovic was deported on the eve of the Australian Open.
It deprived him the chance to win a record-extending 10th Australian Open and a men’s record 21st Grand Slam title.
“I will always remember all the nice things that have happened to me in Melbourne,” he said. “Despite all this, I have a great connection with Australia. Results that I have had in Melbourne in the past show you how I feel when I go there.
“Everything that has happened this year was totally unexpected. It will be hard to forget, but I want to come back to Australia in the future and to play at the Rod Laver Arena again.”
Djokovic said in an interview with the BBC this week that he is prepared to miss Grand Slams and other tournaments rather than have a Covid-19 vaccination, but added that he was not an anti-vaxxer and has an “open mind” for future.
Djokovic’s quest for an Olympic gold in Tokyo ended in a semifinal defeat to Germany’s Alexander Zverev, marring an otherwise stellar 2021 in which he won the first three Grand Slams and reached the final of the fourth.
A day after his loss to Zverev, he went down to Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta in the bronze medal match to return empty-handed from Japan.
“An Olympic medal, especially gold, is always a big wish,” the 34-year-old told Radio Television of Serbia ahead of his return to competitive action next week.
“Unfortunately, I didn’t have a chance to fight for it in the past. I plan to be in Paris in 2024.
“I rewound my match with Zverev in Tokyo many times, trying to figure out what went wrong. I played superbly up to that point, but I did feel I was running on fumes, both mentally and physically.”
