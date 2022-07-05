Djokovic battles from two sets down to reach Wimbledon semifinal

Novak Djokovic reacts after winning a point against Jannik Sinner during their quarterfinal match. (AFP)

By AFP/Reuters/AP Published: Tue 5 Jul 2022, 8:31 PM

Defending champion Novak Djokovic battled back from two sets to love down to defeat Jannik Sinner and reach his 11th Wimbledon semifinal on Tuesday.

Djokovic triumphed 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 and will face either Britain’s Cameron Norrie or David Goffin of Belgium for a place in Sunday’s final.

It was the seventh time in the Serb’s career that he had recovered from two sets to love at the Slams.

Djokovic has not been able to add to his 20 major titles this year after being deported before the Australian Open following a Covid-19 standoff and then losing to Rafa Nadal in the quarterfinals of the French Open.

But he kept alive the prospect of facing second seed Nadal in Sunday’s final with a superb comeback, the seventh time in his career he has triumphed after losing the first two sets.

Sinner, who was bidding to follow in the footsteps of compatriot Matteo Berrettini who reached last year’s final, showed why he is being tipped as a future Grand Slam champion but he faded in the face of a Djokovic onslaught.

When the Serbian produced a miraculous backhand winner on the slide to earn a break in the seventh game of the fourth set, ending on his belly in a superman posture, 10th seed Sinner knew that he was facing mission impossible.

The Italian belted a volley long on the next point and then Djokovic held to love to seal victory.

Maria enters semifinals

Tatjana Maria advanced to the Wimbledon semifinals — the 34-year-old German’s first final four at any Grand Slam tournament — by beating Jule Niemeier 4-6, 6-2, 7-5.

Maria will face either third-seeded Ons Jabeur or unseeded Marie Bouzkova for a place in the final.

The 103rd-ranked Maria is only the sixth woman in the Open era to reach the Wimbledon semifinals after turning 34.

Maria had also come back from a set down to beat 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in the fourth round.

Niemeier was broken in the final game, hitting a backhand into net on match point. Niemeier was a qualifier at the French Open, losing in the first round in her only other appearance at a Grand Slam tournament.