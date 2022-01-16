Despite visa setback, Djokovic sends message of support to Australian tennis player

Australian Immigration Minister is weighing exercising discretionary powers to revoke Djokovic's visa.
Tennis3 days ago
Australia’s Thanasi Kokkinakis said he was shocked on Sunday to receive messages of support from tennis legends Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer after breaking through for his first professional title.
Home favourite Kokkinakis claimed the first ATP title Saturday after downing Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech in three sets in the Adelaide International final.
No sooner had Kokkinakis left the court than he received a text message from Federer and later from Djokovic, surprising the popular Australian, whose career has been blighted by injury.
“It’s awesome having that support, two guys that have done so much, to reach out to me. Obviously they know it means a lot to me,” Kokkinakis said.
“They’ve won about a million of them, so it was probably pretty minor to them, but to me it’s massive. It was pretty sweet to have them reach out.”
On Sunday, a court dismissed the unvaccinated Djokovic’s challenge to a deportation order, ending the Serbian’s hopes to bid for his 10th Australian Open title.
“Novak’s obviously got a bit on his plate right now. For him to reach out and take the time out, it means a lot,” Kokkinakis said.
Tennis3 days ago
She was detained in Melbourne on the same visa grounds as Serbian star Novak Djokovic last week
Tennis4 days ago
Djokovic won a court battle to compete in the Australian Open but still faces the threat of deportation
Tennis5 days ago
The unvaccinated 34-year-old Serbian says he is now determined to stay in Melbourne and compete in the Australian Open, which starts in six days
Tennis5 days ago
The governing body of men's tennis 'continues to strongly recommend vaccination for all players on the ATP Tour'
Tennis5 days ago
Djokovic won the court battle on Monday to stay in Australia
Tennis6 days ago
Government lawyer Christopher Tran told the judge that the immigration minister 'will consider whether to exercise a personal power of cancellation'
Tennis6 days ago