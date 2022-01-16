Despite visa setback, Djokovic sends message of support to Australian tennis player

Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia at a press conference. (AFP)

Thanasi Kokkinakis received a text message from Djokovic after winning his first professional title

By AFP Published: Sun 16 Jan 2022, 7:20 PM

Australia’s Thanasi Kokkinakis said he was shocked on Sunday to receive messages of support from tennis legends Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer after breaking through for his first professional title.

Home favourite Kokkinakis claimed the first ATP title Saturday after downing Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech in three sets in the Adelaide International final.

No sooner had Kokkinakis left the court than he received a text message from Federer and later from Djokovic, surprising the popular Australian, whose career has been blighted by injury.

“It’s awesome having that support, two guys that have done so much, to reach out to me. Obviously they know it means a lot to me,” Kokkinakis said.

“They’ve won about a million of them, so it was probably pretty minor to them, but to me it’s massive. It was pretty sweet to have them reach out.”

On Sunday, a court dismissed the unvaccinated Djokovic’s challenge to a deportation order, ending the Serbian’s hopes to bid for his 10th Australian Open title.

“Novak’s obviously got a bit on his plate right now. For him to reach out and take the time out, it means a lot,” Kokkinakis said.