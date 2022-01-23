Covid-19: Belgian Van Uytvanck tests positive after Australian Open

The world number one flew out of Australia on Sunday after his visa was cancelled over Covid-19 entry rules and his unvaccinated status.
Belgian tennis player Alison Van Uytvanck said on Sunday she had tested positive for Covid-19 after playing at the Australian Open.
“My exit test in Melbourne to go back to Belgium came back positive,” she said on social media.
“I’m isolating and following all of the requirements.”
Van Uytvanck partnered Dane Clara Tauson to a three-set loss in the opening round of the women’s doubles on Thursday on Court 14 at Melbourne Park.
Tauson played Danielle Collins in the singles on Saturday. Collins is due to play a fourth round match on Monday against Elise Mertens.
Van Uytvanck was eliminated in the second round of the singles by China’s Wang Qiang on Wednesday.
“I have very mild symptoms and looking forward to being back stronger,” said the Belgian.
