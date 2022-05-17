British tennis events to go ahead without Russians and Belarusians

In an eventful quarterfinal, the 19-year-old Alcaraz defeated his idol 6-2, 1-6, 6-3
Tennis1 week ago
Tennis tournaments in Britain in the run-up to Wimbledon will go ahead as scheduled with full ranking points on offer despite a ban on Russian and Belarusian players, the men’s tennis governing body ATP said on Monday.
The ATP Board said it had not yet made a decision on Wimbledon after the grasscourt Grand Slam became the first tennis tournament to ban individual competitors from the two countries last month.
The players were banned following Russia’s conflict with Ukraine, which Moscow calls a “special military operation”. Belarus has been a key staging area for the invasion.
The tune-up tournaments are organised by the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), which said it was united with Wimbledon organisers, the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), in banning Russian and Belarusian players at its events.
“Following extensive consultation with the Player Council and Tournament Council, the ATP Board has today confirmed that this season’s ATP Tour events in Queen’s and Eastbourne will proceed as normal, offering full ATP rankings points,” the ATP said.
“LTA’s decision to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes is however contrary to ATP rules and undermines the ability for players of any nationality to enter tournaments based on merit, and without discrimination — a fundamental principle of the ATP Tour.
“Sanctions related to LTA’s violation of ATP rules will now be assessed separately under ATP governance. ATP’s response to Wimbledon’s decision remains under review, with more to be communicated in due course.”
The ban will not allow players such as Russia’s world number two Daniil Medvedev to take part in any events on British soil.
Wimbledon is scheduled for June 27-July 10.
The LTA and women’s tennis body (WTA) did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Last month, both the ATP and the WTA had denounced the AELTC and LTA’s decision as “discriminatory”. Steve Simon, the women’s tour chief, warned of “strong reactions” and said “fines and tournament sanctions” could be imposed.
The ban had also been slammed by top players such as 21-times Grand Slam champion Rafa Nadal who labelled it ‘unfair’ while world number one Novak Djokovic said he did not support the decision.
AELTC chairman Ian Hewitt defended the ban, saying it was the “most responsible decision possible in the circumstances”.
In an eventful quarterfinal, the 19-year-old Alcaraz defeated his idol 6-2, 1-6, 6-3
Tennis1 week ago
Jabeur beat Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-2, 6-3 in the Madrid Open semifinal
Tennis1 week ago
Nadal now awaits the winner of the clash between Belgian qualifier David Goffin and Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp
Tennis1 week ago
The first ever Arab tennis player to reach the top 10 in world rankings, Jabeur is through to the second WTA 1000 semifinal of her career
Tennis1 week ago
The ATP No. 5 ends a 15-year professional tennis career
Tennis1 week ago
A two-time Madrid Open champion, Halep upset No. 2-ranked Paula Badosa in the second round
Tennis2 weeks ago
Nadal also said that in the greater scheme of things tennis was secondary to the daily misery being experienced by the Ukrainians
Tennis2 weeks ago
The ATP and the WTA denounced the decision as discriminatory, with Steve Simon, the women's tour chief, warning of strong reactions
Tennis2 weeks ago