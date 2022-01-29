UAE

Barty beats Collins to win Australian Open title

World number one Barty's victory ended Australia's 44-year wait for a home winner

By Reuters

Published: Sat 29 Jan 2022, 2:31 PM

Last updated: Sat 29 Jan 2022, 2:36 PM

Ash Barty beat American Danielle Collins 6-3 7-6(2) to win her first Australian Open title on Saturday.

World number one Barty's victory ended Australia's 44-year wait for a home winner since Chris O'Neil won the women's title in 1978.


