Ash Barty to launch children's books after shock retirement from tennis

Djokovic began working with the Slovakian coach since he was a teenager in 2006, though they split for a year in 2017
Tennis1 month ago
After retiring from professional tennis, former world number one Ash Barty is set to open a new chapter in her life with the release of a series of children’s books later this year.
The Australian, who decided to call time on her tennis career at the age of 25 last month, told NewsCorp that she will release a six-book ‘Little Ash’ series, with many stories based on her real-life experiences and her family.
The book will be published by HarperCollins and begin to hit shelves in July.
“This project has been so much fun and something I have always wanted to do,” Barty said on Sunday.
“Lucy was my North Star,” Barty said, referring to her five-year-old niece. “She is the perfect age to understand stories and storylines and read chapter books.
“I just love the fact she tells me what she thinks and what she feels and how she feels when she is reading a book.
“Being able to read it to her will be great and to go up to readings to kids in rural areas is something I want to be really hands-on with.”
A second book project, a memoir of Barty’s life and sporting journey, will be released by the same publisher in November.
“At 25 it’s not super-regular that something like this happens but it is a very exciting project,” Barty said.
“Looking back and talking about it has brought me so much joy and heartache and pain but I think it will be a very good read.”
The three-time Grand Slam champion said she had no regrets about her decision to retire.
“I am just so happy — I didn’t need any reassurance but I have still felt that reassurance that I made the right decision,” she said.
“I have spent so much time with my beautiful family and my nieces and nephew and you could not wipe the smile off my face the last few weeks. It’s been awesome.”
Djokovic began working with the Slovakian coach since he was a teenager in 2006, though they split for a year in 2017
Tennis1 month ago
Ukrainian star Elina Svitolina thrashed Anastasia Potapova in Mexico after initially refusing to play her opening match against the Russian
Tennis1 month ago
Medvedev is only the third Russian man to top the standings and the first player outside the so-called 'big four' Djokovic, Federer, Nadal and Murray
Tennis1 month ago
Yastremska, who has won three WTA titles, said she left Odessa with her younger sister with help from their parents
Tennis1 month ago
Rublev tames Czech giant-killer Vesely to clinch his second-straight ATP title
Tennis1 month ago
Russia's Rublev beat Czech qualifier Jiri Vesely 6-3 6-4 in the final
Tennis1 month ago
El Khafief was only 24 when he officiated in the first edition of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in 1993
Tennis1 month ago
While Rublev beat Hurkacz 3-6 7-5 7-6 (7/5) in the first semifinal, Vesely won 6-7 (9/7) 7-6 (7/2) 7-6 (7/3) against Shapovalov
Tennis1 month ago