Alcaraz fires Spain into Davis Cup quarters

Six-times winners Spain will meet Croatia for a place in the semifinals

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts during his match against Republic of Korea's Kwon Soon-woo. (Reuters)

By Reuters Published: Mon 19 Sep 2022, 7:38 PM

Carlos Alcaraz secured his first win as world number one on Sunday as he beat South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo to send Spain into the last eight of the Davis Cup while Matteo Berrettini helped Italy seal top spot in their group with victory over Sweden.

Alcaraz, who reached the top of the rankings on the back of his triumph at the US Open, survived a tight second set to topple Kwon 6-4 7-6(1) after Roberto Bautista Agut had given Spain the lead by dispatching Hong Seong-chan 6-1 6-3.

In Group A action in Bologna, Berrettini faced little trouble in seeing off Elias Ymer 6-4 6-4 before Mikael Ymer levelled the tie for the visitors with an upset 6-4 3-6 6-3 win over in-form Jannik Sinner.

The veteran duo of Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini settled the tie in Italy's favour with a dominant 7-6(2) 6-2 win against Andre Goransson and Dragos Nicolae Madaras in the doubles decider and set up a last-eight clash with the United States.

Germany will take on Canada in the quarterfinals with Australia going up against the Netherlands. The knockout rounds will be played in Malaga from Nov. 22-27.