UAE: Win 1GB free data every time national football team scores a goal tonight

Data will be valid for three days

By Web Desk Published: Thu 24 Mar 2022, 5:32 PM

Cheer for the UAE's national football team for a chance to win 1GB mobile data.

Residents will get free data whenever the national team scores a goal, Etisalat announced in a statement posted on social media. To enter, customers simply need to send 'GOUAE' to 1012 before the start of the match between UAE and Iraq. The data will be valid for three days.

UAE will have their eyes firmly focused on third place when they lock horns with Iraq in the penultimate matchday of AFC World Cup Group A qualifying match at King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh, at 9pm tonight.

Iraq sit fifth in the group with five points, but a first win of the campaign will be enough to keep their hopes alive until the last game, bringing them to within a point of their Thursday visitors.

But the Iraqis will be aware of the need to improve on their abysmal attacking record of four goals scored in eight games.

The UAE, meanwhile, occupy the playoff qualifying third-place, with a three-point cushion on fourth-placed Lebanon and a win against Iraq could seal that spot for them with a game to spare should Lebanon drop points at home against Syria.