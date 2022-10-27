UAE: Telecom authority expands number portability services to include (800) toll-free numbers

Data will be valid for three days
UAE's Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) announced the launch of the 800 Toll-free Number Portability service from one service provider to another, while ensuring that the number remains the same.
The move is to enhance competition between the telecom service providers, and expanding the range of options for customers.
The new service gives companies that have been assigned a toll-free number the option to retain the number and change the service provider, allowing them to experience services provided by both telecom providers in the UAE without the need to change the free phone number used by the company.
TDRA had launched the Fixed Number Portability service in 2021, where more than 12,000 fixed numbers have been ported between service providers since the service release.
The Fixed Number Portability service and Toll-free Number Portability service are a continuation of the Mobile Number Portability service launched by TDRA in 2013, through which more than 2 million numbers were ported.
Commenting on these services, Eng. Mohammed Al Ramsi, TDRA Deputy Director General for the Telecom Sector, said: “Through the launch of the number portability service in its mobile, fixed and toll-free forms, we aim to enhance competition between service providers to provide the best services and offers.”
TDRA highlighted that number portability requires the customer to follow certain steps, including paying the bills due with the current service provider, and the number must not be partially or fully disconnected.
After the porting process is completed, the customer will be given a grace period for settling his/her contractual financial obligations and paying the applicable due fees.
