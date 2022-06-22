UAE: Special 2-digit Etisalat phone number receives top bid of Dh250,000

New service enables customers to link their postpaid mobile phone number to a short number #TAG

File

by Sahim Salim Published: Wed 22 Jun 2022, 12:12 PM

UAE residents have made top bids of up to Dh250,000 for a new service that shortens Etisalat mobile phone numbers to as little as two digits. Called #TAG, 40 special codes have been listed on the Emirates Auction website. As at 12 noon on Wednesday, June 22, just eight hours are left for bids to close.

#10 has received the highest bid at Dh250,000. #69 has received 45 bids, with a top price of Dh200,000. #22 has received a top bid of Dh120,000.

The most popular number seems to be #1000, with 57 bids and a current price of Dh60,000. #786 has 41 bids, with an asking price of Dh42,500.

The new service enables customers to link their postpaid mobile phone number to a short number #TAG, replacing the traditional way of dialing the 10-digit number. Customers subscribing to the service are assigned a unique #TAG number linked to their postpaid phone number. So, instead of dialling the 10-digit phone number, they can be reached with the #TAG.

For example, a person whose phone number is 050-XXXXXXX can be dialled up with #100 if he/she manages to buy the #TAG. This is not a new mobile number; it is a code that will be connected to a subscriber’s existing postpaid mobile number.

According to the Emirates Auction website, the service is free for the first 12 months. After this, it costs Dh375 per month.

The special number can only be dialled from within the UAE.

ALSO READ:

Omar Matar Al Mannai, executive director of Emirates Auction, said: "#TAG is not only a unique short phone number, but also an innovative marketing and communication tool. Creating a VIP number that is personal to the business sets them apart and draws new customers with ease."

Khaled Elkhouly, chief consumer officer at Etisalat UAE, said the service gives subscribers the opportunity to own the first short mobile number regionally. “By using #TAG, customers can connect faster and more effortlessly than ever before."