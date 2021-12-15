UAE has fastest internet speed on Android 5G devices worldwide: Study

iPhone 13 was more than four times faster than the iPhone 11 in the UAE.

File

by Waheed Abbas Published: Wed 15 Dec 2021, 10:09 AM Last updated: Wed 15 Dec 2021, 10:14 AM

The UAE has the fastest internet speed on Android 5G devices globally, according to data analysed by Ookla, which provides analysis related to Internet connection data rate and latency.

The study found that the median speed of Samsung Galaxy S21 was 285.39 Mbps, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra at 269.09 Mbps and Samsung Galaxy S20+ at 212.69 Mbps in the third quarter of 2021. While 4G devices speed test was below 90 Mbps.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G showed a median download speed of 215.10 Mbps in South Korea while the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G showed a median download speed of 261.21 Mbps in Saudi Arabia.

It also found that the iPhone 13 was more than four times faster than the iPhone 11 in the UAE. With a download speed of 485.59 Mbps, the UAE has the fastest median download speed over iPhone 13, faster than any phone in any country analysed in Q3 2021.

Supplied

UAE’s capital Abu Dhabi was recently ranked among the top three fastest capitals in the 5G network index with the fastest median download speeds of 421.26Mbps in the first half of 2021, reflecting the country’s ongoing efforts and investments to build one of the most advanced 5G networks in the region and the world.

ALSO READ:

“While the median download speeds across 4G devices in the UAE during Q3 2021 handily beat those of all the other countries, the country’s 5G download speeds were even faster. We can see from the data that some of the 4G devices can perform much better when on a faster network. Even the slowest 4G device on this list, the Huawei P30 Pro, had a median download speed of 68.26 Mbps in UAE compared to 30.20 Mbps in the UK on the same device,” Ookla said in its latest analysis.

The study found that not only did Saudi Arabia show the second-fastest median download speed over iPhone 13 during Q3 2021, the latest iPhone variant was also more than five times faster than the iPhone 11.

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com