UAE: Etisalat by e& announces up to 60% off selected plans for some users

Thukher’ and ‘Barakatna’ cardholders to avail discount on selected ‘Freedom’ postpaid plans

Published: Tue 9 Aug 2022, 5:04 PM

Etisalat UAE on Tuesday announced its exclusive offer for senior Emirati citizens as a token of gratitude for their contribution to the growth and development of the UAE.

Senior Emirati citizens holding a ‘Thukher’ or ‘Barakatna’ card can now avail up to 60 per cent discount on four ‘Freedom’ postpaid plans from etisalat by e&. They can also enjoy preferential treatment at etisalat by e& stores and priority calls in the customer care centre. New and existing Freedom plan customers can activate the offer at any of the etisalat by e& business centres.

This is aligned with the UAE’s National Policy for Senior Emiratis to cater to all segments of the UAE society and ensure senior citizens' wellbeing as part of the UAE Centennial Strategy 2071.

A Thukher card is a senior citizen privilege card with a multitude of benefits issued by the Community Development Authority in Dubai. These benefits are provided to senior Emirati cardholders in collaboration with government and private institutions. 'Barakatna’ card members in Abu Dhabi are registered under the Family Development Foundation database. Senior Emirati cardholders are entitled to a wide range of benefits, discounts and services offered by governmental, semi-governmental and private entities.

In line with its refreshed strategy, etisalat by e& is on a mission to deliver outstanding customer experiences, by enriching consumers’ value propositions. The exclusive offer for Emirati senior citizens is aligned with its core values and overarching e& mission to support customer segments in any possible way, by constantly tailoring offers that best suit their needs.

