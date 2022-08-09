UAE: Etisalat by e& announces up to 60% off selected plans for some users

Agreement will bring together the best of both companies to accelerate value creation and regional innovation
Etisalat UAE on Tuesday announced its exclusive offer for senior Emirati citizens as a token of gratitude for their contribution to the growth and development of the UAE.
Senior Emirati citizens holding a ‘Thukher’ or ‘Barakatna’ card can now avail up to 60 per cent discount on four ‘Freedom’ postpaid plans from etisalat by e&. They can also enjoy preferential treatment at etisalat by e& stores and priority calls in the customer care centre. New and existing Freedom plan customers can activate the offer at any of the etisalat by e& business centres.
This is aligned with the UAE’s National Policy for Senior Emiratis to cater to all segments of the UAE society and ensure senior citizens' wellbeing as part of the UAE Centennial Strategy 2071.
A Thukher card is a senior citizen privilege card with a multitude of benefits issued by the Community Development Authority in Dubai. These benefits are provided to senior Emirati cardholders in collaboration with government and private institutions. 'Barakatna’ card members in Abu Dhabi are registered under the Family Development Foundation database. Senior Emirati cardholders are entitled to a wide range of benefits, discounts and services offered by governmental, semi-governmental and private entities.
In line with its refreshed strategy, etisalat by e& is on a mission to deliver outstanding customer experiences, by enriching consumers’ value propositions. The exclusive offer for Emirati senior citizens is aligned with its core values and overarching e& mission to support customer segments in any possible way, by constantly tailoring offers that best suit their needs.
ALSO READ:
Agreement will bring together the best of both companies to accelerate value creation and regional innovation
Consortium would join existing SStarzplay Arabia shareholders, including Starz, SEQ Investors, with E-Vision contributing its stake to consortium
Both parties have agreed to complete the evaluation of disputed properties on fast track to settle an outstanding amount of over $800 million
Partnership to deliver industrial 5G use cases powered by private wireless networks and edge computing
The FTTR solution is a revolutionary technology for intelligent home networks providing a solid bedrock for enhanced digital capabilities for millions of consumers in the UAE
e& will enhance customers experiences across all segments by ideating, designing, and delivering a range of innovative and breakthrough technologies
The appointments are testament to Etisalat’s commitment to accelerate digital transformation and provide outstanding customer experiences while investing in and empowering its UAE national capabilities
VPN downloads in the country dropped from 6.09m in 2020 to 5.88 million in 2021