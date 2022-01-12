Taqa, Etisalat Digital to enhance digital capabilities

From L to R: Salvador Anglada, CEO, Etisalat Enterprise Digital; Saeed Al Suwaidi, MD of Abu Dhabi Distribution Company; and Abdulla Ali Al Sheryani, MD of Al Ain Distribution Company.

Abu Dhabi - Project brings a best-in-class solution that will help drive the digital transformation of the emirate of Abu Dhabi

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 12 Jan 2022, 5:14 PM

Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (Taqa) and Etisalat Digital, the arm of Etisalat that is driving digital transformation in the region and beyond, have announced they will partner on an advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) project to enhance utilities metering in Abu Dhabi.

Over the next two years, Taqa’s power and water distribution companies - Abu Dhabi Distribution Company (ADDC) and Al Ain Distribution Company (AADC) - will work alongside Etisalat Digital to deploy the communication network and an advanced Internet of Things platform for AMI, helping unlock the capability of existing and new smart meters installed in customer homes and businesses. Taqa has already started the journey towards the connectivity of its advanced metering infrastructure with more than 30 per cent of the smart meters in Abu Dhabi already connected. This partnership will bring the connection across the Emirate to 100 per cent.

Unlike traditional meters, smart meters with advanced connectivity capabilities can give customers access to detailed automatic readings of both their current and historical energy usage, allowing them to better understand and control their consumption. Such infrastructure serves as the foundation which will enable future demand side management programs. In addition, these meters will pave the way toward smart grid objectives such as monitoring capacity and outage management.

Omar Al Hashmi, Taqa Group’s executive director of Transmission and Distribution, said: “Taqa’s agreement with Etisalat Digital is a significant moment for our customer facing businesses. Once complete, it will ensure higher efficiency standards for our customers and contribute to digitalization of our infrastructure, accelerating operational improvements and smart grid readiness. The investment in this contract is also a step towards delivering on our Group strategy which included investing an additional Dh40 billion in our UAE-based transmission and distribution business by 2030.”

Salvador Anglada, CEO, Etisalat Enterprise Digital, said: “We are pleased to collaborate with Taqa to support its digital transformation initiatives through the use of advanced technologies with the vision to develop and onboard new uses cases using innovative technologies such as 5G, Internet of Things and AI. Etisalat Digital is proud to be part of this flagship project for Abu Dhabi which will automate, digitalize and manage the AMI systems, pushing all boundaries of technology in line with Abu Dhabi's strategy and vision, and Taqa Group’s 2030 Strategy. This is also aligned with Etisalat Digital's strategy of driving the digital future by enabling our government partners with advanced digital solutions and services.”

The agreement between the entities was signed by Saeed Al Suwaidi, MD of Abu Dhabi Distribution Company, Abdulla Ali Al Sheryani, MD of Al Ain Distribution Company (Taqa Group’s Distribution companies in Abu Dhabi) and Salvador Anglada, CEO, Etisalat Enterprise Digital.

By helping consumers better monitor and reduce their power and water consumption, this technology will support Abu Dhabi’s Demand Side Management and Energy Rationalization Strategy, which aims to reduce electricity consumption by 22 per cent and water consumption by 32 per cent by 2030. It also supports the UAE’s objective of reaching net zero by 2050, which will require a reduction in power and water consumption across the country.

