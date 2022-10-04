India: Reliance Jio to start trials of 5G service in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Varanasi

The additional stake will add 20 to 25 per cent to e&’s revenues, taking consolidated pro forma revenue of close to Dh68 billion which will place the company well ahead of the other telecom operators in the GCC region, according to S&P
Post the successful demonstration of its True-5G services at the India Mobile Congress 2022, Reliance Jio on Tuesday said it will start the Beta trial of its 5G services on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra in four cities - Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Varanasi.
Dussehra symbolises the triumph over hurdles caused by legacy technologies such as 2G, with knowledge and wisdom that Jio True 5G will genuinely enable, Reliance Jio said in a statement. As Jio's True-5G network is getting ready in these metros, Jio's Welcome Offer will enable its invited customers to trial True-5G services and provide service and user-experience feedback.
Being a customer-obsessed organisation, Jio believes in giving the best customer experience that is strengthened by customer feedback, the company said.
With over 425 million users, Jio's mission with 5G is to speed up India's transformation into a Digital Society. This connectivity and technology will help serve humanity by bettering lives and providing increased livelihood.
Jio's True-5G is built on the "We Care" principle and will bring transformational changes across Education, Healthcare, Agriculture, Skill Development, Small, Medium, and Large enterprises, IoT, Smart homes, and Gaming, impacting 1.4 billion Indians.
"Our Prime Minister has given a clarion call for accelerated roll-out of 5G across India to realise the full potential of a Digital India. In response, Jio has prepared an ambitious and the fastest ever 5G roll-out plan for a country of our size," said Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited.
India is leading the Digital revolution. Jio 5G will be True 5G, and we believe India deserves nothing less than TRUE-5G. Jio 5G will be the world's most advanced 5G network, built for every Indian, by Indians.
By embracing 5G, Jio will create nation-first platforms and solutions that will transform skill development, education, healthcare, agriculture, and many such sectors, with the promise of enabling a better life for every Indian.
5G cannot remain an exclusive service available to the privileged few or those in our largest cities. It must be available to every citizen, every home, and every business across India. Only then can we dramatically increase productivity, earnings, and living standards across our entire economy, thereby creating a prosperous and inclusive society in our country, Akash Ambani said.
As per the company's statement, Jio True 5G welcome offer is being launched in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi for Jio users, by invitation.
These customers will get Unlimited 5G data with up to 1 Gbps+ speeds. The Beta trial service for other cities will be announced progressively as cities keep getting ready.
Users will continue to avail of this Beta trial until the network coverage of a city is substantially complete to provide the best coverage and user experience to every customer.
Invited 'Jio Welcome Offer' users will be automatically upgraded to the Jio True 5G service without needing to change their existing Jio SIM or 5G handset. Jio is also working with all handset brands to enable their 5G handsets to work seamlessly with Jio True 5G services so that customers have the most comprehensive range of 5G devices to choose from, Reliance Jio said.
