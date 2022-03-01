Etisalat UAE extends collaboration with Amazon Web Services

Partnership to deliver industrial 5G use cases powered by private wireless networks and edge computing

Etisalat UAE and the cloud provider will collaborate to build industry-specific solutions that offer low latency and high-performance computer services leveraging 5G private networks and Mobile Edge Computing. — File photo

By Staff Report Published: Tue 1 Mar 2022, 2:50 PM

Etisalat UAE, part of new brand identity e&, on Tuesday announced that it is extending its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to address the growing demand for digitalisation in different industries with use cases focussed on enterprises in oil and gas, manufacturing, and logistics.

Etisalat UAE and the cloud provider will collaborate to build industry-specific solutions that offer low latency and high-performance computer services leveraging 5G private networks and Mobile Edge Computing (MEC). This will be applied across a large set of use cases like interactive AR/VR, industrial automation, Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the edge. The joint effort will enable business customers in the UAE to simplify their operations, improve the safety of employees, as well as increase the resiliency of their production and linked critical business processes.

While extending cloud capabilities to the edge of the network provides massive benefits to business customers across many sectors, the lack of cloud skillsets and the complexity of solution integration remain the biggest hurdles to scale the industry adoption.

To overcome these challenges, Etisalat UAE, as an AWS Solution Provider partner, will create a catalogue of pre-packaged 5G digital solutions. The company’s customers will be able to source a combination of AWS based services and Etisalat’s connectivity and integration capabilities as a packaged value proposition from Etisalat UAE.

Through its collaboration with the cloud services provider, Etisalat UAE enables its customers to try and test industrial use cases at minimal cost and with reduced upfront investment. Successful deployments can then be scaled quickly and effectively to maximise the return of customer investment, utilising the benefits from cloud-based 5G and MEC solutions.

“We are excited to enter this partnership with Amazon Web Services as the solution provider partner. The partnership provides immense opportunities to expand cloud technologies and capabilities,” Khalid Murshed, Etisalat UAE CTIO, said.

He said this is also a great way to work on new use cases in oil and gas, manufacturing, and logistics while boosting productivity, simplifying operations, and innovating faster. “This collaboration is in line with our overall strategy to bring transformative technologies and innovative solutions to our customers across various industry verticals. We look forward to identifying more opportunities to innovate with AWS in the near future,” he said.

Etisalat UAE will be offering two sets of value propositions; the first includes fully managed private wireless networks and Multi-Access Edge Compute (MEC), combining Etisalat UAE’s single-digit millisecond latency 5G network with cloud services. The second will see Etisalat UAE leveraging the broad community of the cloud provider’s developers, who innovate and create industrial use cases based on AWS capabilities to market those to Etisalat UAE’s customers. Here, it will provide additional integration and management to lower entry barriers for business customers who seek to adopt cloud capabilities at the edge.

These use cases will be unveiled in the Etisalat UAE customer innovation centre in collaboration with AWS and its developers. This provides a hands-on experience for enterprises with Etisalat UAE cloud experts delivering demonstrations, training, and education opportunities focussed on industry segments in the UAE and across the wider region.

As demand for digitalisation continues to grow in different industries in the UAE, Etisalat has made new edge connectivity, such as 5G and edge computing, available to its business customers.

— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com