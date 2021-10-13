Dubai Economy receives 753 complaints on annoying calls in 5 months

The CC Global Awards, which are independently judged by a panel of telecom analysts and experts, recognise innovations and achievements among telecom wholesale operators and ecosystem partners around the world
The Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) sector in Dubai Economy has announced that it has received 753 complaints from consumers on annoying promotional calls over the past five months.
The complaints followed the ‘Do Not Disturb’ smart service launched by CCCP earlier this year to protect the public from unwanted promotional calls made by businesses or third-party marketing agencies.
Once a complaint is received on an annoying call Dubai Economy verifies if it’s from, or on behalf of, a company licensed in Dubai. The company is then urged to remove the complainant’s number from their marketing database, failing which the complaint will be escalated for further action.
Dubai Economy has also called on the businesses, particularly companies that primarily depend on tele-marketing to promote their products and services, to improve their approach and respect the privacy of consumers, which will also help them to avoid complaints and subsequent penalties.
The ‘Do Not Disturb’ service doesn’t involve complaints against individual phone numbers. Consumers can complaint against annoying calls by visiting the website or on the Dubai Consumer App available on Apple, Google, and Huawei store.
