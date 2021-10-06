Zuckerberg denies Facebook prioritising profits over safety
Zuckerberg wrote a note to Facebook employees, hours after a whistleblower testified before US lawmakers.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg hit back at claims the social media giant fuels division, harms children and needs to be regulated, saying the claim the company puts profits over safety is "just not true."
"The argument that we deliberately push content that makes people angry for profit is deeply illogical," Zuckerberg wrote in a note to Facebook employees that he then posted on his account, hours after a whistleblower testified before US lawmakers.
Outage highlights how vital Facebook has become worldwide
"I don't know any tech company that sets out to build products that make people angry or depressed. The moral, business and product incentives all point in the opposite direction."
-
Technology
Zuckerberg denies Facebook prioritising profits...
Zuckerberg wrote a note to Facebook employees, hours after a... READ MORE
-
Technology
Dubai becoming a Blockchain hub for the Gulf...
In the post Covid-19 world, blockchain became a magic stick that... READ MORE
-
Technology
Huawei to ‘Dive into Digital’ at this ...
Exhibition underlines the growing value of digitalisation to national ... READ MORE
-
Tech Reviews
WhatsApp, Facebook outage: Zuckerberg loses Dh22b ...
Social media giant's stock plummets 2.9 per cent on Monday READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai announces Pfizer booster shots for some...
Vaccination services will be available on an appointment basis only READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Sputnik, Pfizer Covid vaccine booster...
The shots can be taken six months after the second dose. READ MORE
-
News
10 facts about Venus, the next stop in UAE's...
KT rounds up some interesting facts about this 'incredibly hot' planet READ MORE
-
Americas
US discloses number of nuclear weapons in...
The last time the US government released its stockpile number was in... READ MORE
News
Video: Sheikh Mohammed announces UAE mission to Venus
5 October 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury
35 votes | 5 October 2021
Sports (videos)
IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?