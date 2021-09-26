- EVENTS
ZenBook 13 OLED Review
One of the best OLED laptops now comes in Lilac and a shinier screen.
Asus’ Zenbook 13 has been one of the laptops that offers all round portability and power at a great price. It’s hard to fault what the Zenbook 13 can offer. In fact, among the 13-inch laptops around, this is by far one, if not, the best laptops you can buy right now.
The Zenbook 13 comes in varying configurations but the Lilac Mist edition in particular comes with the latest 11th Generation Intel Core processor with next-level Intel Iris Xe graphics and the most outstanding upgrade you cannot ignore is the OLED display.’
More on the colour options, the latest ZenBook series offers two. The existing Pine and the latest Lilac Mist that’s designed to convey a sense of subtle touch of high-end luxury. With a compact and elegant all-metal chassis, ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED offers a mere 13.9 mm thin profile with incredibly 1.14 kg lightweight, making it the ideal traveling notebook.
Design
One of the striking things you begin to notice immediately when you open up the Zenbook 13 is the beautiful and lush 1080p OLED display. ASUS OLED panels are calibrated to accurately reproduce colours in a 3D colour volume - showing what the panel would reproduce at 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut that’s pantone validated. With deep blacks, and an 88% screen-to-body ratio for immersive visuals, it’s hard to go back to regular LED panels. At nearly 400 nits of brightness, saturated colours are stellar on the OLED panel.
With extreme contrast and accurate colour reproduction at any level, everything looks crisp and vibrant even within darker content. This helps with eye comfort that users can dial down the brightness, without losing contrast and colour vibrancy. ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED's display also manages the blue-light ratio to reduce potentially harmful emissions by up to 70%, with TÜV Rheinland certification for low blue-light emissions - promising greater care for the user's eyes, even after many hours of use.
The Zenbook’s Ergolift is very much present here and Asus have maintained that this design choice helps with cooling performance. It also serves to provide a comfortable typing position. The keyboard doesn’t have a numpad but like most Zenbook’s at this size, you can trigger the numpad on the touchpad. The keys are super comfortable to type with and it comes with some extra functions for power type users.
On the ports end of things, there’s a microSD card reader a USB-A port, two USB-C ports that double up as Thunderbolt 4 and a full HDMI port to connect to an external display as standard. There’s no headphone jack however but there is a USB-C-to-3.5mm adapter packed in.
Performance
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED provides the power of the latest 11th Generation Intel Core processors, paired with l Intel Iris Xe graphics and it can go up to 16 GB of high-speed RAM. The laptop also has one of the fastest solid storage options available with up to 1 TB PCIe 3.0 x2 SSD. Asus has also packed in its proprietary software that allows for WiFi performance
The SSD transfer rates hold up and the Zenbook 13 OLED’s drives ran blazingly fast at 870 mbps so you can expect this laptop to do quite a bit for you. It’s great for some very light gaming and with that beautiful display, I’d wager that watching 4K content especially something rich on Netflix will be a very a satisfying experience.
The speakers aren’t anything to dismiss either, they do bring out pretty great audio out from the laptop, which Asus say is also improved because of its ErgoLift design. This design also helps with the thermals and it mostly stayed cool under pressure.
The battery is a standout. It can go up to 13 hours on a single charge on regular usage and it’s also a quick charger too. You can restore the battery to a 60% charge level in just 49 minutes, thanks to the fast-charge feature from ASUS. You can push this number even higher if you’re on light use and use battery saver which means dimming the display, you don’t have to but it’s a bonus on the power optimization.
Verdict
The Asus Zenbook 13 OLED is a neat little lightweight machine with a lot inside of it. It’s a definitive must buy if you’re in the market for a new laptop in the 13-inch segment with the best visual experiences you can have. At AED 3,799 with Intel Core i5 variation, it’s one of the best OLED ultralight laptops in its class and to get an OLED at this price point, it’s as good as it gets.
The Zenbook 13 (UX325) is available in the UAE from Virgin Megastore, Jumbo, Sharaf DG, Emax, Computronic, AL Ershad and Amazon.
For more information please visit : https://bit.ly/3iB9Ess
