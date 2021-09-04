WhatsApp will stop working on 43 smartphone models in November. Is yours on the list?

The move is being undertaken in order to provide optimal service for users

Over the last few months, WhatsApp has been rolling out an array of new features, such as Joinable Calls, disappearing messages and stickers.

Come November 1, however, the social media app will not be available to a large number of old smartphone models — specifically, those with an operating system equal or lower than iOS 9 for iPhone and equal or less than Android 4.0.3.

Such devices will no longer receive support from the application since they do not have the scope to support the updates. The Facebook-owned app noted that the move is being undertaken in order to provide optimal service for its users.

It further recommended that users opt for Android phones running OS 4.1 or higher — or iPhones running iOS 10 and higher.

Here’s a complete list of devices that will be affected:

>> Apple: iPhone SE, 6S and 6S Plus

>> Samsung: Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy SII, Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Ace 2, Galaxy Xcover 2, and Galaxy Core

>> LG: LG Lucid 2, Optimus F7, Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6, Enact , Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F3, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD, and Optimus F3Q

>> ZTE: ZTE Grand S Flex, ZTE V956, Grand Memo and Grand X Quad V987

>> Huawei: Huawei Ascend G740, Ascend D1 Quad XL, Ascend P1 S, Ascend Mate, Ascend D Quad XL, and Ascend D2

>> Sony: Sony Xperia Neo L, Sony Xperia Miro, and Xperia Arc S

>> Others: Lenovo A820, HTC Desire 500, Alcatel One Touch Evo 7, Archos 53 Platinum, Faea F1, Caterpillar Cat B15, Wiko Cink Five, Wiko Darknight, UMi X2, and THL W8

The popular messaging app has suggested that soon-to-be-affected upgrade their smartphones in order to continue using the app.