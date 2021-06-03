- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
WhatsApp to soon launch two new features
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirms developments in an interview.
WhatsApp users will be able to access their accounts from up to four linked devices in the coming months, the company's head Will Cathcart has announced.
According to an interview with WABetaInfo, in the coming months, WhatsApp on iPad might be supported because of the multi device feature.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg also confirmed to the website that a disappearing mode is coming to WhatsApp that automatically enables ephemeral messages in new chat threads.
The CEO also mentioned that another feature ‘View Once' will be rolled out soon, so the recipient can only open your photos and videos once before they disappear from the chat.
These features are coming for WhatsApp beta users soon, as per the report.
Cathcart just stopped short of confirming reports that WhatsApp has an iPad app in development, saying that multi-device support will make the app on iPad a possibility.
Zuckerberg said the multi-device feature will not compromise the end-to-end encryption.
Apart from multi-device support, WABetaInfo reported that WhatsApp is working on a new password-protected encrypted chat backups feature, that may allow users to transfer their chat histories between iOS and Android devices.
-
Technology
UAE-based Filipino student among winners of...
Pandemic has made 12-year-old Sabrina Sales realise how people have... READ MORE
-
Technology
Huawei launches new operating system for phones,...
The use of HarmonyOS means the company will no longer be wholly... READ MORE
-
Local Business
Urban Company raises $255 million in Series F...
Funding led by new investors Prosus Ventures, Dragoneer and... READ MORE
-
Business
Revonic's deep analytics tools to empower UAE e-...
Regional leader in business intelligence for digital platforms... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai expat wins Dh15m in Big Ticket draw
Another Sri Lankan expat from Dubai won the popular raffle this month. READ MORE
-
News
UAE-Pakistan flight restrictions hit expats'...
Many of them had to cancel their trips during Eid holidays because of ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Are you getting enough vitamin D to fight...
Health experts and researchers have reiterated that getting enough... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE to suspend arrivals from Vietnam starting...
The suspension is applicable from 11.59pm on June 5. READ MORE
News
Indian-origin engineer gets UAE Golden Visa