WhatsApp introduces new feature to transfer chat history

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on September 3, 2021 | Last updated on September 3, 2021 at 12.45 am
Users can change operating systems without losing WhatsApp history


Popular messaging app WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that enables subscribers to transfer their chat history across operating systems.

In a tweet, the app owned by Facebook said from Friday, subscribers can move their chat history from iOS to Samsung phones. This means when subscribers change phones, they will not lose the chats, photos and other media they had shared on their old phones.

The feature will soon be available across all devices, the tweet added. This will help users to switch phones without losing their WhatsApp data, even when the operating systems are different.




