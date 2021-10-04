WhatsApp, Instagram respond to Twitter's troll after outage

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger go offline across the globe

After popular social media sites Facebook, Instagram and messaging apps WhatsApp and Messenger crashed on Monday night Twitter witnessed a rise in traffic. Twitter celebrated the surge in popularity with a status update which addressed every user who logged in. None other than WhatsApp came to respond with a response.

“Hello literally everyone,” was the tweet from Twitter and WhatsApp’s response was limited — with a waving smiley and a hello.

Twitteratis took up the troll and the screenshot was seen flying everywhere within minutes. Twitter’s address to everyone drew more than one million likes in one hour.

Later, Instagram also joined the group and wished happy Monday 'to everyone'. Reddit addressed Instagram in a reply and asked: "How are you doing, Instagram social media manager?"

Hi and happy Monday ‍ — Instagram (@instagram) October 4, 2021

Microsoft Teams joined the team with a tweet saying "unmutes mic" and addressed the Twitterati "Hey everyone".

Popular food chain McDonald’s also responded to the tweet, asking “hi what can I get you”. And Twitter replied in the same spirit:”59.6 million nuggets for my friends”.

Facebook-owned Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger went down across the globe on Monday night and the company said it was working to resolve the issue — even after two hours.

The error message on the webpage of Facebook Inc suggested a problem with Domain Name System (DNS).

Security experts tracking the situation said the outage could have been triggered by a configuration error, which could be the result of an internal mistake, though sabotage by an insider would be theoretically possible.

An outside hack was viewed as less likely. A massive denial-of-service attack that could overwhelm one of the world’s most popular sites, on the other hand, would require either coordination among powerful criminal groups or a very innovative technique.

