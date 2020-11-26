Partner content by KT Engage
What can you expect from a smartphone that costs less than AED 1,500?
Answer : A trendy OPPO Reno4 with never-seen-before night camera features, wide-angle night video, a sturdy processor, fast-charging and built-in artificial intelligence
OPPO launched its latest design-led Reno4 series in the Middle East with three variants of smartphones -Reno4, Reno4 Pro and Reno4 Pro 5G. With the festive season just around the corner, this series is worth a serious look before you finalise your gift shopping list.
Each phone offers a unique mix of features that cater to different user needs. The Reno4 model is ideal for someone who is big on value, but low on budget. The other two variants - the Reno4 Pro and Reno4 Pro 5G deliver additional enhancements including more storage, even faster charging, and 5G capabilities on the Reno4 Pro 5G.
All phones boast a slim, light, and smooth build, in line with the Reno series' emphasis on design. As a leader in smartphone camera technology, OPPO has made sure that each phone offers the latest and best in imaging technology.
Equipped with all the key features of the series, the base model, OPPO Reno4, is priced at just AED 1,499, making it a power-packed device that fits into this year's tighter shopping budget. Let's take a look at the top five features that make the Reno4 a smart buy - whether for oneself or to gift a loved one this season.
1. A Trendy Accessory
Slim and lightweight for a comfortable grip, OPPO Reno4 is built for trendy users. At just 7.7mm thin and weighing merely 165g, it can be easily slipped into a pocket or handbag. It comes in three striking colors. A Galactic Blue that was developed together with Pantone Color Institute. Space Black is a dark color with a specially designed monogram that appears translucent under light, hinting at the mysteries of outer space. There's also a new Nebula Purple color for a bold statement look.
The compact Reno4 has a vibrant AMOLED display on the front that measures 6.4 inches with a sharp pixel density of 409 ppi making it great for watching videos or mobile games.
2. Dazzling Photography and Videography
Designed to unlock 'clearly the best you', OPPO Reno4's ground-breaking imaging technologies target young creators with an eye for design. Whether through a portrait shot after dark, a creative video or a selfie vlog for Instagram, the OPPO Reno4's innovative imaging functions enable users to push the boundaries of their creativity.
Videos are no longer shaky with the Ultra Steady Mode 3.0 that shoots stabilized footage from both the front camera and rear cameras. Slow motion never looked better with OPPO Reno4's epic 960 frames per second that delivers epic action videos in extreme slow motion. For late night shots, a Night Flare Portrait mode applies dazzling bokeh and neon effects when shooting against the backdrop of bright lights and makes the subject brighter.
There is also an AI Color Portrait mode that keeps the subject in color while muting the background colors into back and white.
With Monochrome Video, users can highlight only the red, blue or green objects in a video for a stunning contrast. All these features support the phone's quadcam matrix that includes a 48MP primary camera, a 32MP front camera, an 8MP ultra wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP mono lens.
3. An Intelligent Companion
Punching above its weight as the basic model of the series, OPPO Reno4 includes touch-free interactions that are powered by artificial intelligence. Exclusive to only this model in the Reno4 series, an AI-enhanced smart sensor offers conveniences that would be difficult to forego. They include Smart Spying Prevention that automatically hides content when it detects that anyone other than the owner is peeking at the phone. Smart AirControl is a futuristic way of answering calls or scrolling through social media with just a wave of the hand. Smart Rotation intelligently detects the position of the user's face and ensures that the screen rotates accordingly. Smart Always-on Display keeps the screen on as long as the user is looking at the screen. These intuitive AI-powered features make OPPO Reno4 a smart companion that understands the user's needs.
4. Lightning-fast charging
No charge, no worry. OPPO Reno4 is equipped with OPPO's 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 that takes just 20 minutes to charge up to 50% of the phone battery, while it can go from 0 to 100% in less than an hour.
OPPO Reno4 also comes with a Super Power Saving mode that keeps the phone going with only 5% of the battery, allowing WhatsApp chat for 1.5 hours or phone calls for up to an hour. Super Nighttime Standby mode ensures that only 2% of battery is consumed for around eight hours at night, so users can sleep easy even if they forget to charge the phone at bedtime.
5. Power-packed performance
With a Snapdragon 720G chipset under the hood coupled with 8GB RAM, OPPO Reno4 is more than capable of delivering excellent performance. Its 126GB ROM gives ample storage space for all the latest apps, photos and videos. ColorOS 7.2 on OPPO Reno4 supports the phone's hardware and software to give the user an ultra-smooth experience.
OPPO Reno4 has far exceeded expectations of a mid-range segment smartphone. Coming it at AED 1,499, its modest price tag makes this phone a smart, value-for-money buy.
