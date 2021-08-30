- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Partner content by KT Engage
vivo V21 5G Review
The vivo V21 5G is what you call a device that really knows its audience. It's a solid mid ranger that caters to young users who are looking for a device with a great selfie camera that's quite unique, has a solid overall battery life and works will within the budget so it is in the reach of the users who want it.
Design
Keeping in line with previous iterations, there are some slight updates to the vivo V21 5G. There are three colours, Sunset Dazzle, Dusk Blue, or Arctic White. It's slim, sleek, and easy on the hands to hold.
On the front it's a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a full HD screen and 90hz refresh rate. It does rotate with 60hz by default but you can set it to do that automatically with the Smart Switch mode that lets the phone decide what refresh rate you want on the screen based on what you're watching or viewing.
There's also the front camera notch and a fingerprint sensor under the screen. With HDR10+ the image and video quality are sharp and radiant for colours. There's a single stereo output at the bottom of the display and USB-C port as standard. On the camera front, there's a 64MP main f/1.8 camera along with an 8MP ultrawide f/2.2 and 2MP macro f/2.4.
The highlight of the phone however is the 44MP front facing camera which has two LEDS to brighten up your face with its dual spotlight mode. Add OIS to the mix and you're looking at one of the best selfie cameras that vivo has ever produced in its class. It is to be stated that if you're some one who vlogs a lot, this camera won't let you down and the price offering matches most mid-range budgets as well.
Performance
First off, the vivo V21 5G runs on Android's 11 with Funtouch 11.1 and while there are some pre-installed options, there's a lot of visual customization support to personalize your device and there's also added gaming functionality on top of it. The game center app allows you to optimize games based on your settings.
Powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 800U 5G chipset with 8GB RAM, there's a lot to do with power efficiency that will handle your day-to day tasks and light gaming with relative ease.
The overall battery life should last you about at least two days on a single charge on light usage but the 33W charger that's packed in charges the phone to 100% within an hour and the speaker is fairly competent too.
The cameras are where the vivo V21 truly shine specifically the front one, daylight colours are vibrant and you can get great images with a crop factor thanks to that zoom and the special bokeh effect really works with the right light conditions. The front camera works on many applications including autofocus and selfie video can go up to 4K 30fps and with the LED lights, it's great, almost perfect for vlogging.
Verdict
It goes without saying that there are several midrange devices in this segment but the vivo V21 5G truly excels in what it says it does. The new faster chipset, updated display and the fact that vivo is targeting a specific need for a specific audience is a bold step that the company keeps taking which is why it's good at what it does. The selfie camera with LED lights is a wonderful addition for vlogging and I can see many users take advantage of that.
For more information please visit: https://www.vivo.com/ae/en/products/v21
This content comes from KT Engage, the brand marketing unit of Khaleej Times.